Southern Maryland colleges are transitioning to online classes this month due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland officials are telling students to not return to campus after spring break as a preventative measure related to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which was officially designated as a global pandemic on Wednesday.
Spring break for St. Mary's College starts next week on March 16, and an email from President Tuajuanda Jordan on Wednesday said the college is preparing to transition to online or remote instruction when the week-long spring break ends. Face-to-face classes will be suspended for at least two weeks after the break.
The College of Southern Maryland is also transitioning to online classes March 16 and employees have been briefed on the requirements for increased teleworking.
Ben Latigo, the interim executive director of University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, told The Enterprise Monday afternoon online classes will last between March 16 and at least April 10 at that institution located in California. They plan to reevaluate the decision April 12.
USMSM is making plans for some staff to work from home, Latigo said.
Latigo said the decisions for the California campus, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, is following the University System of Maryland's protocols. However, they have to coordinate with the nine other colleges that provide services to the campus. The majority are able to convert to online classes, Latigo said, but some classes, like engineering, require in-person labs.
"The plan is to do labs at the center so long as they can meet social distancing required," he said.
All three institutions will not be completely shut down.
St. Mary's College faculty and staff are expected to work normal schedules on campus, or they must receive approval otherwise.
However, large events scheduled between March 16 and April 3 are canceled or postponed, as well as the Mark Twain Lecture, a presidential lecture series and Seahawk Day. Home sports games will proceed, but without spectators allowed on campus.
“Students should plan to not return to campus but to continue their education through online/remote instruction from March 23 – April 3, 2020. Students who are approved to remain on campus during spring break must limit their travel to a 50-mile radius of the campus through April 3,” Jordan's email to the college community states.
The email adds that all residential students have to vacate by 5 p.m. March 13 and stay away until April 4 at noon. And anyone who participates in a spring break event cannot return to campus afterward. Those who wish to stay on campus should request a permission through a form and be submitted by March 13 at 10 a.m.
Online platforms for instruction include the college’s Blackboard Learning Management System and Go-to-Meeting where students will be given specific academic assignments and directions. The instruction will follow the normal course’s syllabus.
CSM is still evaluating keeping open conferences, competitions and other on-campus events, including access to the fitness facilities. The St. Charles Children's Learning Center at the La Plata campus will remain open.
Latigo said community meetings and events at the center have been suspended for at least the remainder of March, and training events are suspended until April 30. Meetings that would have 300 participants, often hosted by the Naval Air Station or defense contractors, need to be reduced to no more than 90.
The announcement comes after multiple Maryland colleges, including University System of Maryland schools, have also halted in-person classes after spring break.
St. Mary's college announced last week to suspend all international travel for those studying abroad and some domestic travel to states like California, Florida and Washington. CSM has also prohibited college-related international travel. and is enforcing prior authorization for domestic travel.
"Anyone who returns or arrives to a CSM location from a location with a CDC level 3 travel warning for COVID-19, must notify the college at least 48 hours prior to your return/arrival to the college and self-isolate using guidance from your local Health Department. Most self-isolations will last 14 days," the community college stated on its website.
A handful of Marylanders have tested positive for the virus, with increases almost daily. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency last week and although no cases have yet hit St. Mary’s, the county is responding.
The St. Mary's County commissioners allocated $40,000 from their emergency reserve on Tuesday to the local health department to prepare for potential cases. The public school system has canceled all out-of-state field trips except for trips to Washington, D.C., and "that may change,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
D.C. public schools announced Wednesday morning they are moving a professional development day to Monday, March 16, canceling classes for students so educators can ensure they are equipped to support distance learning, if that is implemented in the District.
Smith said Wednesday morning at a school board meeting if the coronavirus were not spreading, they would be requesting a waiver to change the last day of school, which is now Monday, June 15, but is holding off.
He told the room the school system is in constant communication with the county emergency operating center and the local health department. He added that schools have ramped up sanitation since the flu season started by, for instance, wiping down constantly touched places.
Smith acknowledged the closures of college campuses but assured they do not have the same protocols.
“School systems are not universities. We have much more responsibilities,” he said, later adding how half the county is directly impacted by the public schools. “The decision to close a school or to quarantine, that has repercussions.”
Smith said they do not make decisions lightly when it comes to the coronavirus.