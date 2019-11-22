A committee at St. Mary’s College of Maryland has announced construction and completion dates for a few campus projects.
The college community should expect to see developments on a a pedestrian and bike path along Route 5, a commemorative to enslaved Southern Marylanders, the Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center next door at Historic St. Mary’s City, and a new academic building and theater in the next year or two, according to the Capital Design Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday night in Anne Arundel Hall.
The group of college staff and members of Historic St. Mary’s met for the first time as a committee since April 2018.
Route 5 trail in the works for campus
“It’s been a very long haul,” Maury Schlesinger, the college’s director of facilities planning, said about the bike path, which started in 2012. They went through seven different regulatory agencies and three different program managers over the years, and construction is scheduled for fall 2020. It’s expected to be complete a year after construction and cost $2.1 million.
The path will be 8 to 10 feet wide and will feature a 700-foot long and 9-foot wide boardwalk across Fishers Creek with additional lighting along the trail. The path and boardwalk will stretch from the north field, across the pond and up toward College Drive.
Ruth Mitchell, a senior staff archaeologist at Historic St. Mary’s City, said she came across 18th- and 19th-century sites along the land where the path will go. She also came across Native American occupational sites and some oyster shells.
Commemorative to enslaved people set near new stadium
Discoveries were also made in 2017 when the school was about to begin construction for the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. An archaeological survey uncovered evidence of two slave quarters that once existed in the 18th and 19th century. In response, the college held a national art competition and selected Texas art firm RE:Site and poet Quenton Baker to create a structure that commemorates the enslaved people of Southern Maryland.
The fabrication for the project will take place next spring and installation will occur over the summer. A dedication for the structure is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020, and the entire community is invited.
The college received half a million dollars from the state for the project and a grant to build a website that gives a rationale for the artwork and sourcing for the poetry. The nearly 20-foot-tall structure will sit adjacent to the new stadium and will look like a stainless steel home with a text etched engrained in it. Blocks of wood will redact some of the text and the remaining words will form a poem.
“The poet has sort of finished his work,” Paul Pusecker, vice president for business and chief financial officer, said. He added they now have to make sure it all fits on the structure and called it a “literary puzzle.”
“It’s so complex in its simplicity,” Schlesinger added.
Heritage visitors center to take shape
The Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center, which will serve as Historic St. Mary’s City’s visitor center, is still in the works after years of planning and delays. Construction for the $16 million project is scheduled to happen from 2022 to 2024 and Schlesinger said the exhibits are still being revised.
“We’re working with an exhibit designer and kind of re-scripting what the story is being told,” he said. “If we get money in 2022, we can start building.”
The project was granted nearly $500,000 by the Maryland Board of Public Works on Jan. 23 to design, construct and conduct archaeology on the Route 5 site next to Anne Arundel Hall. This comes after design plans for the center had to be redone in January 2012 to meet building codes. The center will feature exhibit and theater space for viewing, film spaces for visitors and event space for other gatherings.
Academic building and auditorium in upcoming plans
Construction for a new academic building and a theater is scheduled for construction in January or February 2020 and is set to open August 2022. Schlesinger said the construction timeline for the $66 million project is about two years long. Sitting on the old athletic field, the academic building will have a cafe and will be home to the education studies and master’s of teaching students. The building across from it will feature a 750-seat auditorium, a recital hall, music wing and a lobby that can be used as a social space for formal dinners or cocktail parties, Schlesinger said.
Pusecker said officials from the base or government contractors, for example, could host events or conferences there.
“It’s not just a resource for the institution, but also for the county,” he said.
