The board of trustees on Saturday agreed to freeze tuition and other expenses for the next academic year at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The freeze will keep tuition, fees, room and board for students who live in Maryland and Washington at $28,719 and at $44,795 for out-of-state students. The freeze is expected to save in-state students $3,000 over the course of four years and more than $4,000 for students from out of state.
Mike Wick, the college’s provost, said a tuition and financial aid study compared the school’s rates to other institutions applicants also apply to, like the University of Maryland.
“We found that our tuition rate was a little high compared to College Park,” Wick said. Tuition, fees, room and board at the university’s flagship campus total approximately $24,000 per year.
Wick said St. Mary’s College staff are developing a plan to reduce the gap and, over time, “make sure we stay affordable for Maryland families.”
The provost said the school has a balanced budget in place under the assumption of a tuition freeze that should not halt any funding toward programs, activities, services or affect any salaries.
“A few things what we’ve done is tighten our belt in some areas,” he said. “It was a wholistic review of our budget to allow us to free up the space.”
Wick said they worked on the budget over the summer, reviewing and prioritizing. He added that it’s not something they can do all the time and do not yet know how or if they will freeze tuition in the future.
“St. Mary’s College understands the cost of college is a serious concern. Designated by Maryland as a public honors college — the nation’s first — we are committed to strengthening the student experience and outcomes consistent with our mission to offer an affordable education to all current and future students and their families,” Lex Birney, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a press release. “A one-year freeze will make a compelling difference for students who have the academic qualifications to study at the college, but not the corresponding resources.”
The press release also states the college has a 10-to-1 student-faculty ratio. Wick, who thought the ratio was more like 9-to-1, said although it allows for more one-on-one time for students and professors, it’s a very low ratio. He added that it’s maintainable but they are always monitoring it.
The board also approved a new test-optional admittance policy that would allow applicants for the fall 2021 semester to choose whether to provide SAT and ACT scores.
“Historically, colleges and universities have put an emphasis on standardized test scores,” Tuajuanda Jordan, president of the college, said. This change gives an opportunity to those that may not have done well on the tests. “So I want to thank the board for considering this policy.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews