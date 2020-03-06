The president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland recently looked back at her accomplishments since her 2014 start and teased what’s soon to come.
At the latest board of trustees meeting on Feb. 1, President Tuajuanda Jordan and the board rolled out three new initiatives — the new track and field team, a standardized test optional policy for admissions and a one-year freeze on tuition fees, room and board next academic year.
Jordan told The Enterprise in an exclusive interview last month that what got lost in translation for the freeze, is that private schools are expected to cost more than public.
However, “St. Mary’s College is not public nor private; we’re hybrid,” Jordan said.
The school’s mission is to offer liberal arts education and the private elite colleges put a little more pressure on them, the president said.
“Over the course of the years, we’ve been out of alignment,” she said about tuition.
The freeze will keep tuition, fees, room and board for students who live in Maryland and Washington at $28,719 and at $44,795 for out-of-state students. The freeze is expected to save in-state students $3,000 over the course of four years and more than $4,000 for students from out of state.
The college’s budget for fiscal year 2021 is $69.1 million, and the budget for fiscal year 2020 was around $70 million, Jordan recalled.
Jordan said there are at least three new majors coming in the fall, but she cannot yet say what they are.
“One of them can sort of be related to the other, but they’re not in the same department,” she said.
Since Jordan has been president, the college started offering bachelor of science degrees and increased fundraising capacity, to name a few.
“We have worked with the state to renegotiate the funding formula,” she added.
The college also built a new stadium, designed a new academic building, started a new varsity rowing program, hired young faculty and built a stronger relationship with the community, she said.
“We also increased the number of national known speakers and performers to come to the college,” she said.
The president recalled the college continuing the River Concert Series, starting the Mulberry Music Festival and preparing to install the commemorative art piece for the enslaved people who once lived on the land the college now stands.
They also added the title “National Public Honors College” to the school name. Jordan said people think St. Mary’s College is tucked away on a peninsula but it has been home to students from 21 different states and five different countries.
“We like being a national public honors college everyday, so we might as well tell people what we are,” she said.
KRISTEN GRIFFITH