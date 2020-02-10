St. Mary’s College of Maryland is adding a new sports team to its athletic department — track and field.
Tuajuanda Jordan, president of the college, said at a board of trustees meeting on Feb. 1 that the new team will “increase enrollment and diversify the student body.”
William Seale, a member of the board, donated $400,000 for the track renovations. He was applauded at Saturday’s meeting. A proposal for the track was submitted in response to a request for a new academic and co-curricular program that would attract new students, according to the college.
It is expected to bring in 20 to 40 students per year, or students who would not have previously considered the college. College documents also stated it would “increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of the college’s cross country program.”
In an emailed statement, Paul Pusecker, the college’s vice president for business and the chief financial officer, said they are taking a phased approach. They have to resurface the track at the new Jamie L. Roberts Stadium to NCAA Division III standards, which is expected to cost $400,000, even though the stadium and track just opened last year.
“The next step in the process is to hire a track coach to help launch the track program. We anticipate the track being resurfaced sometime this summer and possibly hiring a track coach in the fall 2020 time frame,” Pusecker said. “We anticipate the track portion of the sport will be viable in fall 2021.”
He said they do not have a timeline for the field portion of the team, which could include events like discus and shot put.
Ryan Scanlon, the college’s cross country coach, said the track is not just about athletics, but it “helps the college as a whole and can improve the student-athlete experience.”
Scanlon said he could not comment on potentially being part of the track staff since that has not yet been determined, but said he would be involved if asked. There will be an indoor and outdoor team and the cross country coach said there will be at least 10 meets based on what other colleges in the country do.
Scanlon said the track will help the college get its name out there in other states and increase the school’s profile.
"There are no official discussions to add any other sports at this time, but the college will continue to evaluate our athletic program offerings," Mike Bruckler, spokesperson for the college, said in an email.
Board of trustees documents also showed completion of union agreements between the college and the college’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees chapter for fiscal 2020, which was concluded in November.
“The union voted to ratify the agreement on Nov. 30, 2019. The wage agreement specified a 2% increase retroactive to October 30, 2019 for all eligible bargaining members,” the document states. “In addition, the minimum entry-level annualized salary was increased to $27,040 effective Jan. 20, 2020."