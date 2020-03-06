Union members at St. Mary’s College of Maryland received a pay increase last fall, but the union’s president said it is not enough.
St. Mary’s College rolled out a few initiatives during its latest board of trustees meeting in February and meeting minutes revealed the school also had successful union negotiations with the college’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, Council 3, Local 3980 chapter. The college’s workers union includes maintenance, cleaning staff, secretaries and other employees.
The negotiations process was concluded last November after several months, and resulted in a 2% increase for all union members. That raised the lowest salary on campus to $27,040.
The college’s union has about 100 members who “make sure our students have a safe, clean and productive time while they are here with us on campus,” Cheryl Colson, the president of the union chapter, said.
But the increase was not enough, Colson said. She said the average salary for a union worker is $39,000 a year, before taxes. And according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator, it isn’t a livable wage in this county.
According to the site, a living wage for a single adult with one is $59,631 a year.
Colson said a 2% raise for an average member’s salary is about $780 a year, or an extra $30 per paycheck. She later added that most workers have to get a second job.
“When AFSCME negotiates for a higher minimum wage, or for yearly cost-of-living increases, we do so knowing that our members are already behind the cost-of-living for the county and in many cases below the federal poverty line,” Colson said in an email. “If we want to be able to recruit and retain quality staff for these students and our campus, we have to bring wages up. If we want to do what’s best for the county’s economy, we have to bring the wages up. Every dollar we spend goes back into the local economy.”
Tuajuanda Jordan, president of the college, said in years past they have done better with salary increases, but lately it has been tough. “But we always try to give when there’s something to give,” she said in a recent interview with The Enterprise.
Jordan added she has not received any complaints about pay and responded “I’m definitely not answering that” when asked by a reporter if college employees should be paid more.
The difference in salaries between the lowest and highest paid employees at the college is stark, with several administrators topping $200,000 and many others, including some professors, making well above $100,000.
For fiscal year 2020, Jordan makes $367,227 a year; Mike Wick, the provost and faculty dean, makes $233,251; CFO Paul Pusecker makes $234,617; David Hautanen, the vice president of enrollment management makes $229,361; Carolyn Curry, the vice president for advancement, makes $227,234; Leonard Brown, the dean of students, makes $180,553; and Tayo Clyburn, the chief diversity officer, makes $170,000.
Professor Larry Vote makes $165,463; Scott Devine, the athletics director, makes $141,242; professor Jeffrey Silberschlag makes $139,518; professor Asif Dowla makes $140,373; Christopher True, the assistant vice president for finance, makes $136,262; Emma Sargent, the assistant vice president of IT, makes $131,590; professor Jeffery Hammond makes $123,528; Shannon Jarboe, director of human resources, makes $122,409; Annette Angueira, director of the physical plant, makes $117,309; professor Lisa Scheer makes $112,145; Mike Bruckler, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and strategic communications, makes $110,489.
Colson, a collection technician at the college, told The Enterprise in a phone interview that they were not initially going to receive that high of a raise and “fought hard for the 2%.”
The union president said right now, the school receives half the amount of money that other higher education employees receive.
“We didn’t receive what the governor gave other higher ed campuses because of our campus funding formula,” Colson said. St. Mary’s College, a public institution, has its own board of trustees, as opposed to most other state colleges and universities that are under the University System of Maryland and its board of regents.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said the college’s funding formula was adjusted in 2015, and it unintentionally affected employees’ compensation. He sponsored a House bill to get the staff back on par.
House Bill 1331 and Senate Bill 609 would alter the percentage of the cost-of-living adjustment “provided to certain state-supported employees of St. Mary’s College of Maryland from 50% to 100% for the fiscal years in which the state provides a cost-of-living adjustment for state employees,” the bill states.
“In the end, the state should treat all its employees working for a college or university equal and it should adjust the COLA to put it in line to other state colleges,” Crosby said. “We’re just trying to put St. Mary’s College in line with employees in the university system and other colleges in Maryland and treat them equally.”
