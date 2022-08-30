St. Mary’s College welcomes students back

Members of the Class of 2026 light candles as part of a twilight celebration on Thursday, Aug. 25, where the class is inducted to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland student body. During the celebration, representatives from upper classes address first-year students and lead them in reciting the St. Mary’s Way.

 St. Mary's College of Maryland photo

St. Mary’s College of Maryland welcomed students back to campus last week, marked by the arrival of first-year students on Thursday, Aug. 25, and the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.

The incoming first-year class of 416 is the largest at the college since 2012.