St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor (R) is aware that others think he has an ethics conflict when it comes to his wife and budgeting the sheriff’s office.
After a request for pay parity for St. Mary’s County deputies was denied by a majority of the county commissioners on Tuesday, O’Connor said he was disappointed with how the vote turned out. After apologizing to deputies during county commissioner time at Tuesday’s meeting, he got up and left the room before the meeting officially ended.
His wife is Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2000. Some critics are concerned that their relationship creates a conflict of interest, and that the commissioner should recuse himself from decisions that would effect his own household.
John O’Connor regularly votes on the sheriff’s office budget, which includes pay increases for employees. This week Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) asked for a pay increase for his deputies — this request came outside of the normal budget cycle.
The commissioner told The Enterprise this week that his situation is comparable with that of Daniel H. Raley, who was a county commissioner serving from 1998 to 2010, and whose son worked in the emergency communications center. However, Raley’s son’s income did not directly impact the former commissioner’s household income like the situation with O’Connor’s wife.
In 2015, John O’Connor was a proponent of allowing collective bargaining for the sheriff’s office, which did not progress. The commissioner at that time asked for an ethics opinion on the matter from George Sparling, who was then the county attorney.
According to The Enterprise, Sparling replied that there was no legal constraint for the commissioner to advocate for collective bargaining because it affected a large class of people, whose membership was constantly changing.
John O’Connor formally requested an opinion in March 2017 when critics said that he shouldn’t be voting on pay raises for employees of the sheriff’s office.
In his letter requesting an ethics commission opinion, John O’Connor wrote, “As a police officer and combat veteran, I have been a persistent advocate for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s [Office] and public safety, including the fire and EMS services. To the extent that my wife is presently a deputy sheriff, some decisions by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County may benefit her or have an adverse effect on her. However, any such decision would necessarily benefit or adversely affect a broad class (all deputies present, future and retired) over a period of time during which my wife may, or may not, be a deputy sheriff.”
The commissioner continued, “While I have never, and would never, participate in a matter in which I perceived that my wife and I had a legal or equitable interest, I am seeking an advisory opinion to avoid any inference of impropriety.”
O’Connor never presented himself for questioning to the ethics commission in 2017, so they issued no opinion on the matter.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) told The Enterprise that he believes that there is a conflict of interest present regarding Tuesday’s vote.
Hewitt said that according to Maryland public ethics law, if the legislation affects an individuals household financially, that individual should recuse themselves from the vote, but the St. Mary’s ethics law is not as specific.
“John has to push it so hard … let’s find out what everyone wants to do” regarding the salary increase for county deputies, Hewitt said. “Is it a conflict of interest? I say yes, that’s my opinion. I do believe it’s an ethical issue.”
“I really don’t care what people think,” John O’Connor said in a phone interview earlier this week. “There is no conflict, the legislation affects a class of people … If there was a conflict it would have been pointed out.”
He said there is a difference between voting on the legislation and creating legislation that would benefit his wife financially, saying that he is not doing the latter. “My suggestion to those thinking this is feel free to ask,” and facts would be provided rather than rumors, he said.
When asked how the salary increase would specifically affect his household’s income, he replied, “I don’t even know. I haven’t looked at that.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said that “it was not his place” to determine whether the situation presents a conflict of interest, and pointed out that O’Connor has always been a supporter of the sheriff’s office employees.
Other commissioners contacted would not comment on the matter.
