The St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday denied a request by the school board to use $1.5 million of its fund balance to return to teachers and other employees through health insurance premium holidays.
Scott Smith, St. Mary’s public schools’ superintendent, requested approval to use a total of $4 million of the school system’s fund balance for various uses, including the health insurance holidays for employees, and to move $500,000 from its capital improvement project budget to the operating budget for safety and security.
The commissioners approved some of the transfers, but denied the use of the money to be refunded to school employees through the planned health insurance premium holidays. In the past, the school system has used money refunded by its health insurance company to pay for its employees’ health insurance premiums for one or more paychecks. That was again this year’s plan, until the county commissioners said no.
As a reconciliation of the fiscal 2019, the board of education budgeted $4 million of its unassigned fund balance for the current fiscal year. The general fund balance was $12,954,706 as of June 30.
Planned uses included $100,000 for maintenance, $1.5 million for health insurance holidays, $500,000 for an early retirement announcement incentive, $1.9 million for technology improvements, and $500,000 for the safety and security operating budget.
The interfund transfer of $500,000 would be moved from the safety and security infrastructure buildout capital improvement project.
Tammy McCourt, the school system’s assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, told the commissioners the school board has had a positive reflection of financial savings with health care and explained that the interfund transfer of money back into the operating budget is “simply for accounting purposes.”
Smith said sometimes money is not used and it is good to have for unexpected projects, adding that the early retirement option notification incentive makes jobs more attractive to qualified educators, and gives the board a more accurate forecast for salary costs next year.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he was hesitant to approve $1.5 million for a health insurance holiday after commissioners approved one for the board the previous year.
“That money can be put back into the system” and used for something more significant, he said.
“Taxpayer money needs to go into things like structural projects and books,” Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) said.
“How you treat people is how your organization moves forward,” Smith said. “This is extra money, a one-time opportunity … and we want to recognize employees for their wise choices … the school sees benefit back.”
The commissioners approved the category transfer, excluding the $1.5 million for health insurance holidays.
“We’re very, very upset and disappointed,” Jill Morris, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, told The Enterprise in an interview Tuesday after the vote. “And people who have trouble making ends meet were counting on that money. We just really feel this was mean spirited. There was no reason not to support this.”
A school violence prevention program grant award in the amount of $60,729 was also approved Tuesday morning. Commissioners are required to approve any budget increase for mid-year adjustments, including grants not budgeted in the St. Mary’s public schools’ approved budget, as well as categorical transfers.
Specifically, this grant will fund security enhancements for all schools to include the installation of a Raptor K-12 Visitor Management hardware and software at all safety and security vestibule station, ensuring entry control at the schools.
Installation of the software will support campus alerts, including smart phone notifications, first responder notifications and ongoing communications, electronic accountability for students and staff during an emergency with the synchronization with eSchool data., and reunification and recovery tracking in real time.
The Raptor program “is a significant enhancement of what we have now … as technology advances, there are great acquisitions available to us nationally,” Mike Wyant, director of safety and security for the school system, said.
A local match of $20,243 will be provided through the previously approved use of the school system’s fund balance.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if the security system would help address internal issues such as violence within schools, as it would increase the amount of information available about where a student should be in the building.
Wyant responded that the system would not specifically help with bullying, but instead would work to keep out aggressors.
