The St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday voted in 18 of the 22 legislative proposals that will be forwarded to the county’s legislative delegation for consideration in Annapolis during next spring’s General Assembly session.
Within the approved legislations, the commissioners voted yes to de-couple the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission debt from the St. Mary’s commissioners’ county debt; grant $812,320 for renovations at the St. Mary’s health department; allocate $350,000 for a St. Clement’s Island Museum project; give $118,150 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study; offer commercial property owners a tax reduction for real property; increase the public accommodations tax from 5% to 7%; repeal a 2005 bill that provides installment loans for agricultural land preservation; tax vaping, e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery systems; allow the county to designate emergency snow routes; allow alternative funding for individual rescue squads without penalty; set a fee for an on-site consumption permit for a Class 1 distillery; amend a bill that will allow flexibility in the College of Southern Maryland budget; and revising Chapter 113 in the public local laws of St. Mary’s.
The commissioners will pass those proposals to the St. Mary’s County state delegation — the three local delegates and one senator — for review on Tuesday, Oct. 1, ahead of the General Assembly’s 2020 session, which begins in January. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, and is open to the public.
The county commissioners also voted yes to advancing all three items related to the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act: adding investment of public funds, consulting with a counsel to obtain legal advice and discussing cybersecurity to the list of exemptions in the county’s open meetings act, allowing for those topics to be discussed in closed session; add the public library, MetCom and the housing authority to the list of public agencies under St. Mary’s open meetings act; and remove “subcommittees” from the definition of public agency, allowing such groups to meet in sessions not open to the public.
St. Mary’s is the only Maryland county with its own open meetings law, enacted in 1976, and it is considered more restrictive on government and open to citizens by disallowing more types of meetings from occurring behind closed doors.
Another proposed amendment would subject the St. Mary’s County Library board, MetCom and the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority board to the county’s sunshine law rather than the less-stringent provisions of the state’s open meetings act, and would encourage the use of new technology among county boards, although officials from those agencies maintain they already follow the county’s law.
“What we have to realize is, we’re no longer operating in an analog world,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said about adding the three items to the exemption list. He added since they are living in a digital world with computers, Wi-Fi and cellphones “it only makes sense to update it.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said adding the library, MetCom and the the Housing Authority to the list of agencies that have to abide by the county’s open meetings act will only increase transparency.
However, the commissioners agreed that disallowing subcommittees to follow the act allows them to be more flexible. “These aren’t the decision-makers, that’s the biggest thing,” O’Connor said.
Two items were removed before Tuesday from the original list of legislation the commissioners were considering. A request to clarify an election law that would allow unaffiliated candidates to receive petition signatures from voters in the county in which the candidate is running, was determined to be a “web update” and not a new piece of legislation, according to David Weiskopf, general counsel for the county commissioners.
Weiskopf also said the commissioners said no to a request from Worcester County to remove single-family dwellings from the state-mandated requirements for automatic sprinkler systems.
Copies of the legislative proposals are available for viewing in the county attorney’s office and online at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/2020%20Legislative%20Proposals.pdf.
