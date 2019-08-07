With ownership of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center in the 7th District transferring from the St. Mary’s school board to the county commissioners, the question of what will become of the former school and later the system’s IT headquarters is up in the air.
During a public hearing last week, growingSTEMS volunteer organizer Zach Stachelczyk requested the building be considered for use by the nonprofit group, which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning for local students.
Formerly Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School, the Bushwood education center “became a great gathering place of everything no one else wanted” after the school system recently built a new informational technology/supporting services facility in Loveville, Kim Howe, director of capital planning for St. Mary’s public schools, said during a meeting in May.
The facility, built in 1961, still has “asbestos-containing materials” Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said in an emailed response, and no central heating or air conditioning, which would cost more than $2 million to install, The Enterprise previously reported.
During a public hearing on the future use of the facility last Tuesday, two speakers addressed the commissioners to request they consider allowing its use for the nonprofit, which offers mentor-based programs and summer camps for students, including the county’s robotics team, The RoboBees, which participates in regional and national competitions.
“Currently we’re cramming four levels from [kindergarten] through [grade] 12 into 3,000 square feet,” in their Airport View Drive office in Hollywood, Stachelczyk told the commissioners. The Bethune building spans over 11,000 square feet.
“It gets crowded pretty much every night of the week throughout the summer. … Just based off fire code, we can’t have a lot of people in our area. We’re trying to expand and actually grow for more students,” he said.
GrowingSTEMS currently has 94 students enrolled in its four levels of programs, not including students on its waitlist, Zach Stachelczyk said in an email this week.
“If we were able to expand into a larger area, we would be able off more potential spots throughout our K-12 STEM programs,” he added.
The group, also known as the Stachelczyk STEM Center, would also “potentially allow other community programs to come in and use the [Bethune] space as well,” Stachelczyk added.
Supporting STEM initiatives in the county “really is worthy of support, and they just need more space. They’re bursting at the seams,” Susan Stachelczyk said.
“STEM, I’m 100% for it,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said this week.
“That’s the way of the future. But as far as that building being used for it, that’s another question,” Guy said, noting the potentially high costs of maintenance if the county were tasked with the building’s upkeep. “We have all kinds of resources [growingSTEMS] can use. “Of course, if they want to buy the building, it would be a different story,” Guy said.
“We are not necessarily asking to purchase the building (although that is not out of the question depending on overall cost),” Zach Stachelczyk said in an email this week. “Our first goal would be for a potential partnership agreement that would allow us unlimited use of the space for a low cost.”
The Bethune property, spanning almost 20 acres, is valued at $749,300, including $540,200 for the building, according to data from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. Guy said that the county’s goal is “getting rid of surplus property as much as we can — we have too much on the books right now.”
GrowingSTEMS is the only group that has expressed interest in the property, Guy said, but added that private buyers have also reached out. A decision on the property will be made in the coming months, he said.
Twitter: @TaylorEntNews