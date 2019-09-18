The St. Mary’s commissioners plan to take positions on 22 legislative proposals next week, including a request for $37.2 million in new bond authority for fiscal 2021, which at least one commissioner, John O’Connor, has said he does not support.
County capital projects total $83.5 million in 2021, to be funded through various sources, including prior approved bonds and from county reserves.
The county has upward of a $60 million surplus and reserve accounts with $36.5 million unassigned, according to an audit of fiscal 2018.
The request, if approved, would fund numerous projects, with the largest chunk, $11.13 million, going to construction projects for St. Mary’s public schools, including nearly $6.6 million for safety and security projects. That funding would be used to continue the school system’s safety and security plan, laid out by school safety officials in June 2018, Jeff Walker, the school system’s assistant superintendent of supporting services, said.
The plan includes “visitor access control, building access control, security cameras, communication systems and staff communication pendants,” Walker said. “This is just a continuation of that plan.”
The money will mainly go to building security vestibules in all county public middle and elementary schools, as well as the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center and the Fairlead academies, Walker said. The school system intends to request the money be split over two years, he added.
St. Mary’s public school officials are also requesting bond funding for building infrastructure upgrades, and improvements to Green Holly Elementary School’s switch gear and an HVAC system replacement for $2.79 million; modernization of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School for $62,000 and Mechanicsville Elementary School for $467,000; and Dynard Elementary School’s roof, HVAC and emergency power for over $35,000.
But O’Connor (R) said Tuesday morning he opposes the authority being requested, and said “there’s funding in their reserves. This is gonna be a bigger conversation than just what is requested from staff about bonding authority,” O’Connor said before the commissioners’ Tuesday afternoon meeting.
There are “projects in there we’re requesting bond authority for that we don’t need bond authority for because we have reserves,” plus $3.5 million more in revenues this fiscal year than what was anticipated during the budget session, he added.
Other projects listed to be funded by the borrowed money include expanding the county’s jail for over $6.4 million; $4.5 million for asphalt overlay; replacing a salt storage facility for over $2 million; and improving the county’s municipal separate storm sewer system, according to a state mandate, for over $1.45 million.
Funding may also be requested for St. Jerome Creek jetties for $59,000, turf fields for $3.8 million and a sports complex for $2.66 million.
The county would accrue approximately $2.8 million to its annual debt service if approved, according to a memo. This fiscal year, the county borrowed $30 million, mostly for upgrades to the adult detention center, revitalizing Patuxent Park in Lexington Park and asphalt overlay.
Since 2008, St. Mary’s has received state authorization to issue up to $115.9 million in bonds. St. Mary’s has $113.6 million in debt, or 5.7% of county revenues, according to budget documents.
Other bill proposals would decouple the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s debt from the county’s and cap it at 5% instead of 2.5%; seek $812,00 to design a renovation of the St. Mary’s County Health Department; get $350,000 to renovate St. Clement’s Island Museum; and have the state fund $118,150 for the non-federal share of a feasibility study for jetties at St. Jerome’s Creek. Also sought would be the implementation of an excise tax on vaping products and E-cigarettes; designation of a tax reduction for upgraded properties in the county’s growth areas; raising the county’s hotel tax cap from 5% to 7%; and instituting body cameras for St. Mary’s County animal control officers.
