In a closed executive session last week, the St. Mary’s County commissioners discussed moving $4,000 from reserve funds to the county library budget to use for safety and security, and then voted 4-1 to approve the transfer.
The decision was made months after commissioners transferred $2,439.48 from the St. Mary’s County Library’s budget to the county sheriff’s office to compensate for extra security provided for a June 23 drag queen story hour event at the Lexington Park library.
The story hour was met with vehement supporters and also protesters, one of whom was arrested during the event for allegedly disrupting and scaring children. The man pleaded guilty to the charge of trespassing at a public agency, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended to 10 days.
Backlash came from many directions aimed at the commissioners after they retroactively moved the money from the library to the sheriff’s office, which did not request the reimbursement.
In a letter regarding the incident, the state attorney general’s office said it found the decision to “raise serious constitutional questions” and advised the commissioners to return the funds.
Rather than directly returning the funds, commissioners on Nov. 19 moved $4,000 to the county library budget so the library system would have money specifically dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment at their facilities.
“I think it was the right move. I’ve always been a supporter of safety and security and protecting first amendment rights,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) told The Enterprise.
O’Connor, along with commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and Matt Morgan (R) as well as Commissioners President Randy Guy (R), voted to pull the money from the library’s budget this summer.
O’Connor said that soon after the issue with the library arose, he contacted Michael Blackwell, the county’s library director, about coming up with a budget amendment for $2,500 for library safety and security.
According to O’Connor, he tried getting the amendment on the commissioners’ meeting agenda but had a hard time due to lack of consensus and support. Colvin was the only one in support of the amendment at first, but after negotiation, it was eventually decided that the commissioners would fund $4,000 to the library budget.
The money is “designated for safety and security,” and since the amendment is for this fiscal year, the library “can get reimbursed” for previous costs, O’ Connor said, adding that if the library ends up needing more money [for safety and security] “then all they have to do is ask.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), who opposed the decision to transfer the $2,400 in July, also opposed Tuesday’s decision. Commissioners “like to give over and above” what they are required and in the libraries case “over $1 million was given … I don’t agree with giving more money than what was taken out,” Hewitt said, pointing out that previous to the June event, the library did not need extra funds for safety and security.
“I wanted a repeal [of the original decision] … this is an ill-conceived attempt” to make up for it, Hewitt said, adding that he would have agreed with giving the exact amount of money back.
The commissioners discussed the move during a closed session on Nov. 19 after the regular open session of their meeting ended. They reconvened to take the actual vote in public, even though that item was not on the day’s agenda.
“We were given information by the county attorney, some commissioners developed a response to that,” Hewitt said in an interview on Monday.
“This obviously has been a very long and drawn-out discussion over safety and security in our public system,” Morgan said during the meeting after the closed session. According to Morgan, the county has been threatened with a lawsuit from the American Atheists, who have been successful with similar ventures in other jurisdictions and said the lawsuit would “not be a prudent use of taxpayer dollars.”
“As their representative said, ‘We’re coming back at you,’ and under First Amendment rights, I guess they can,” Morgan said.
The June 23 drag queen story hour was sponsored by the Southern Maryland Secular Humanists and nonprofit group PFLAG of Leonardtown, and was intended to show support for LGBQT initiatives and encourage inclusiveness. The story hour featured two male performers dressed in drag, reading books to a group of children and their parents. The books contained themes of self-acceptance, tolerance, and gender identity and after the reading, children had the opportunity to participate in crafts and have their faces painted.
