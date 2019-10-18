Participants in a town hall on Tuesday said educating elementary schoolers, learning from other students and being nosy are a few ways the community can combat substance abuse among young people.
The public school system hosted it’s second monthly town hall of the year at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center this week where panelists gave ideas on how to educate children, connect with students, families and support systems and send a message to the community about drug and substance prevention.
“We must continue to find ways to address this,” Superintendent Scott Smith said. “This issue goes beyond the walls of any school.”
Christopher Shea, a prevention coordinator with St. Mary’s health department, Cpl. Angela Delozier of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and school resource officer with Leonardtown High School, Annette Wood, a pupil personnel worker for the public schools, and Joshua Wright, a student at Leonardtown High School, sat on stage for a panel discussion.
What can be done?
Cheryl Long, director of student services and the panel moderator, asked the group what advice they had for parents. Wright suggested to check in on their kids more often and to “become more involved with their kids’ social life.”
Delozier suggested parents be more nosy and used her children as an example. She said she knows all about Fortnite, the video game her 8-year-old plays and dowloaded apps her kids use, like TikTok and Snapchat. She also placed spyware on her teenagers’ electronics. Delozier told the audience to check their kids’ phones and rooms, adding they may get mad “but they’ll love you for it in the end.”
DeForest Rathbone, an anti-drug activist, asked what the school system is doing about students who use marijuana. “There has to be consequences,” he said.
Delozier said she is trained to detect if students are under the influence of marijuana. “One of the biggest things that I do, I think, ‘Why do you need to be high to make it through the day?’” she said. The officer added she partners with counselors at Leonardtown High to connect with families and figure out why a student chose to cope that way.
Long referenced a $790,414 grant the school system received, through a partnership with the St. Mary’s health department, in May that allowed them to bring on eight behavioral health assistants in middle and high schools. She referred to them as “a valuable resource in our schools” and she hopes it continues to grow.
I DARE you
Delozier promoted the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, or DARE, and mentioned school resource officers receive an extensive amount of DARE training. “It’s not just about the drug use,” she said, adding that it’s about decision making as well.
The 27-year law enforcement officer said she’s taught DARE for eight years and spoke to 3,200 children over that course of time about “the options that they have and whether or not that was the best decision for them.”
A free DARE camp is offered each summer for one week at Leonardtown Middle. Delozier said she wants to see the program in the elementary schools and emphasized the importance of planting the seed early.
Long said elementary schoolers can receive substance abuse prevention training through Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, to acknowledge local community efforts that address substance abuse through school-based education and awareness programs.
“It’d be cool if high schoolers could mentor elementary schoolers,” Wright said.
Shea referenced the tobacco-free living junior action team at Great Mills High School that plans to speak to elementary school students about drug awareness. And Wright mentioned the school system received a grant to produce content about opioid awareness that will target younger students.
The high school senior said over the summer he and a few other students worked on public service announcement videos to educate students about the risks of drugs. The videos hit topics like vaping, fentanyl, opioids and peer pressure.
Facts and figures
Smith referenced a 2016 youth risk survey that said 13% of St. Mary’s high schoolers bought their own cigarettes at a gas station or store. He also mentioned nearly one in three have tried marijuana and 61% have used alcohol. Data from the health department shows 22% of St. Mary’s middle schoolers and 42% of high schoolers have tried an electronic vapor product. And 96% of St. Mary’s high school students who vape are using flavorings other than tobacco.
The goal is to teach students “when to say ‘no,’ how to say ‘no’ and why to say ‘no,’” the Superintendent said.
Smith also mentioned the Tobacco 21 law that went into effect this month, which raised the age of purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21. The school’s code of conduct became more strict this year when it comes to tobacco and e-cigarettes. If a student is caught using or possessing e-cigarettes or other tobacco products more than once, it can result in level four discipline, or an out-of-school suspension from one to three days.
