The St. Mary’s school system is looking for public input in developing its 2020-2021 school calendar.
The calendar went through a few changes last school year due to an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and then a reversal by the state legislature. Hogan required the public schools to start after Labor Day. However, Senate Bill 128 returned control of school calendars back to local boards of education, essentially undoing the 2016 executive order.
But the decision to start school before or after Labor Day continues to be deliberated as St. Mary’s shares its calendar survey with the public.
“I feel that whatever the survey comes back with is what we should build our calendar on because that’s the will of the people,” Karen Myers, vice president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, a teacher at White Marsh Elementary School and member of the calendar committee, said.
Jeff Maher, the school system’s chief strategic officer, said they send a survey every year. Last year, he said they received 2,000 responses. The newest survey went live Tuesday morning and they received 1,600 responses within 24 hours. It asks questions like when the first day of school should be; how important it is to keep the scheduled days off, like Columbus Day, Veterans Day and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving; and what other days off should be considered.
It also shows the 11 holidays the school system is required to have off, including Election Day. Maryland law requires 180 school days and between 1,080 and 1,170 hours in session. Maher mentioned teachers need professional development days as well.
The survey asks to pick a level of support for three start and end date options: to start Wednesday, Aug. 26, and end between June 15 and 17; Tuesday, Sept. 1, and June 18 to 23; and Tuesday Sept. 8 (the day after Labor Day), and June 22 to 25.
Last school year, teachers were concerned with fitting everything in 180 days, including professional development days, with a post-Labor Day start date and mid-June end date. There was also concern about the health and safety of students who did not have access to summer programs.
Maher said the “school board makes the final decision on what the calendar looks like.” He said the committee meets each year in late November or early December and presents its recommendation to the board in early January. Time is given for any public comment on the school calendar and the school board takes action early February.
“It’s an extensive process so that we can get input throughout,” Maher said.
Maher said it’s too early to tell which start date people are choosing and there isn’t a set formula on how heavily public input is weighed. But the calendar committee is meeting next week and the survey will likely close on Monday.
To take the survey, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf7cAQ9meveuvRMcpyOS7N95OLOOfeAPT5UU9_LmAUcmkX5JQ/formResponse.
