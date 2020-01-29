Although private schools in the county do not receive public funding like the public school system, they do receive public transportation paid for by local tax dollars.
The St. Mary’s government continues the 80-year tradition of providing school buses for the private schools in the county with 36 contractors. There are three buses at Father Andrew White School, seven for The King’s Christian Academy, four at Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy, seven for Little Flower School, one for the Mennonite and Clover Hills schools, seven at Mother Catherine Academy, one for the Pin Cushion Mennonite school, six for St. John’s School, five for St. Mary’s Ryken High School and five for St. Michael’s School.
“This county in Maryland is the only one who provides private schools buses,” said Jacque Fournier, who works in the county government’s transportation department, which runs the buses for private schools.
A law enacted in 1941 states children attending schools in St. Mary’s that do not receive state aid and who live near a public road in the county where school bus services are being provided are entitled to non-public school bus transportation. The bus is free for St. Mary’s residents, but there is a $900 annual fee per student for full-time, out-of-county residents.
“Definitely a unique setup. There’s really no one else that does it like we do in St. Mary’s County,” Jeff Thompson, director of the public school system’s transportation department, said.
John Deatrick, the county’s director of public works and transportation, said it’s a “more equitable solution because everyone, whether their kid goes to public or private school, they all pay the same taxes.”
Fournier said the county pays $2.2 million for bus contract services for the private schools, six of which are Catholic. She said the drivers do an excellent job and the schools appreciate the service because it removes the burden of bus maintenance.
“We’re really continuing until that law, that code is changed. If they change the law, the school will have to provide its own drivers and bus,” she said.
Deatrick said county government has not received any requests to change the law, and mentioned it did not come up during recent discussions on the operating budget. “It’s not our choice, it’s definitely the commissioners’ choice,” he said. “It’s working pretty well, I think, and we wanted to do the best that we can to deliver that service.”
“We have 1,405 students riding [buses to private schools] … and we travel over 605,466 miles per year all over the county,” Fournier said.
Deatrick said next school year’s request for transportation form will be on the county’s public works and transportation webpage as soon as possible. He said parents will have to fill out a new one if their child is transitioning from middle to high school.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp.
