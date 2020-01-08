St. Mary’s County continues to take steps to combat tobacco use among its residents.
A two-phase tobacco-free resolution adopted by county commissioners banned the use of tobacco products at parks and museums last September and now encompasses all county owned or leased buildings and properties since the first of the year.
In June 2018, the commissioners approved establishing tobacco-free goals, after county employee surveys indicated an increased interest in transitioning to a tobacco-free environment, Catherine Pratson, director of human resources for the county, said during a commissioners’ meeting last March.
Previously, tobacco use inside and within 20 feet of county buildings was all ready prohibited. In county parks, smoking was prohibited within 150 feet of athletic fields and at the spray and skate park at Nicolet Park.
In collaboration with the St. Mary’s recreation and parks department and the county’s health department, human resources staff updated and expanded that prohibition to include vaping and other use of tobacco or nicotine products at all county properties, with the exception of Wicomico Shores Golf Course. There is no penalty in place for using tobacco on county property, according to St. Mary’s officials.
New legislation banning the sale of tobacco products to consumers under 21 years of age, unless they are an active duty member of the military who is at least 18 years old with a military ID, began last year on Oct. 1.
Penalties for selling tobacco in Maryland to anyone under the age of 21 can result in a $300 fine on a first offense, increasing to $1,000 on a second offense within two years and $3,000 on subsequent offenses.
There are no penalties for possessing or attempting to purchase tobacco for those under 21, according to the Maryland Health Department’s website.
“Maryland Department of Health applauds St. Mary’s County for protecting its employees and the public from the dangers of secondhand smoke, which causes approximately 40,000 deaths annually,” Dawn Berkowitz, director of the Maryland Health Department’s center for tobacco prevention and control, said in an email, adding that “the new year is a perfect time to resolve to quit smoking … including smoke-free grounds in the policy helps to change social norms about smoking and reduces tobacco litter on county property.”
Berkowitz said the health department offers free services to help Marylanders quit for good, including free Quit Tobacco classes, a Maryland Quitline, Freedom from Smoking online courses, a SmokeFree application, a SmokefreeTXT 24/7 text messaging and support program, and nicotine replacement therapy — such as the patch or gum — that “can be sent directly to your house with no charge.”
To make this the quit that sticks, contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department or text READY to 200-400.
