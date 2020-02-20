9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on Maryland building performance standards and local amendments

9:10 a.m. Department of public works and transportation: Request for public hearing on airport rules and minimum standards

9:15 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Decision on surplus property

9:20 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Legislative updates

9:40 a.m. County administrator

10:40 a.m. County commissioners

10:50 a.m. Executive session: Personnel

Adjourn

1:30 p.m. Budget work session