9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on Maryland building performance standards and local amendments
9:10 a.m. Department of public works and transportation: Request for public hearing on airport rules and minimum standards
9:15 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Decision on surplus property
9:20 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Legislative updates
9:40 a.m. County administrator
10:40 a.m. County commissioners
10:50 a.m. Executive session: Personnel
Adjourn
1:30 p.m. Budget work session