9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Commissioners sitting as St. Mary’s County board of health
10:05 a.m. Department of human resources: Decision on sheriff’s office retirement plan amendment 2019-1
10:10 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Request for public hearing on private landing strips amendment
10:20 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Request for public hearing on surplus properties
10:30 a.m. County administrator
11:15 a.m. County commissioners
11:25 a.m. Executive session: Real property and personnel