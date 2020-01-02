9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Commissioners sitting as St. Mary’s County board of health

10:05 a.m. Department of human resources: Decision on sheriff’s office retirement plan amendment 2019-1

10:10 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Request for public hearing on private landing strips amendment

10:20 a.m. Office of the county attorney: Request for public hearing on surplus properties

10:30 a.m. County administrator

11:15 a.m. County commissioners

11:25 a.m. Executive session: Real property and personnel