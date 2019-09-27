9 a.m. Groundbreaking for addition and renovation to county jail in Leonardtown

Return to Chesapeake Building

10:15 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

10:20 a.m. Proclamation: National 4-H Week

10:25 a.m. Proclamation: World Architecture Day

10:30 a.m. County attorney: 2020 legislative proposals for St. Mary’s County

10:50 a.m. County administrator

11:15 a.m. County commissioners

11:25 a.m. Executive session: Litigation

Adjourn

6 p.m. Joint meeting of St. Mary’s legislative delegation and county commissioners at Chesapeake Building to discuss 2020 legislative proposals for St. Mary’s County