9 a.m. Groundbreaking for addition and renovation to county jail in Leonardtown
Return to Chesapeake Building
10:15 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
10:20 a.m. Proclamation: National 4-H Week
10:25 a.m. Proclamation: World Architecture Day
10:30 a.m. County attorney: 2020 legislative proposals for St. Mary’s County
10:50 a.m. County administrator
11:15 a.m. County commissioners
11:25 a.m. Executive session: Litigation
Adjourn
6 p.m. Joint meeting of St. Mary’s legislative delegation and county commissioners at Chesapeake Building to discuss 2020 legislative proposals for St. Mary’s County