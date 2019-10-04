9:05 a.m. Proclamations: National Disability Employment Awareness Month, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Case Management Recognition Week, 40th Annual National Oyster Cook-Off
9:10 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Public hearing about repealing and replacing Ordinance No. 2019-21 to allow private landing strips and private helipads in the resource conservation area critical area overlay
9:35 a.m. Presentation: Local Government Insurance Trust Training Grant
9:45 a.m. County Administrator
10:45 a.m. County commissioners
10:55 a.m. Executive session: Safety and security
Adjourn
6:30 p.m. Public forum at Chesapeake Building