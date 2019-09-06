9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Proclamations: Hispanic Heritage Month, National Recovery Month, National Senior Center Month
9:10 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on proposed critical area ordinance amendment for nonadjacent growth allocation
9:30 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on proposed amendment to the comprehensive water and sewerage plan for the proposed Hollywood Square commercial development project; decision
9:35 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on proposed Lexington Park Development District zoning maps and zoning ordinance amendments, including the airport environs overlay zone subdistricts
9:40 a.m. County administrator
11:15 a.m. County commissioners
11:25 a.m. Executive session: Real property, litigation, personnel