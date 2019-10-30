The St. Mary’s County commissioners held an encroachment and mitigation prevention meeting with Capt. Christopher Cox, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in the Frank Knox building in Lexington Park on Tuesday morning. Among the topics of discussion were a defense community infrastructure provision and the regional airport innovation district.
Chris Kaselemis, director of the the county’s department of economic development, and Sabrina Hecht, community planning liaison officer at Pax River, presented the defense community infrastructure program. The National Defense Authorization Act for 2019 created this new program to authorize up to $100 million for projects.
The infrastructure program legislation is meant to provide critical funding outside the base to adjacent community infrastructure projects that are owned by a state or local government. Many community infrastructure deficiencies directly impact military readiness, according to documents provided at the meeting, and federal funding may be available to address these deficiencies to enhance military value and quality of life of surrounding installations.
This authority “directly supports the military installation while also supporting the community,” Hecht said, mentioning that the two are interconnected, making the authority important to both.
The program considers transportation, public safety, joint services and utilities.
“My team and the St. Mary’s County’s team got together to come up with possible projects,” Hecht said.
One of the major projects included is the completion of phase three of FDR Boulevard, which parallels Route 235 from California to Pegg Road. The third phase of the project requires a new roadway construction of 1 mile of a two-lane access way from Chancellor’s Run Road to Pegg Road.
Phase three also includes construction of the 10-foot-wide Three Notch Trail, a hiking and biking path. The Three Notch Trail will eventually include 22 continuous miles of trail.
This is the final phase of FDR Boulevard to be built and funded and the total cost for completion is $7 million out of $47 million total.
Once completed, this project will relieve congestion and reduce delays along the Route 235 corridor by providing an alternate means for travel to and from shopping and work, especially in the Lexington Park Development District.
“We thought it was a good idea to pick a project that’s already in the CIP,” Kaselemis said of the inclusion of FDR Boulevard in seeking federal assistance.
Other projects discussed included a replacement of the bridge over the St. Mary’s River and expanded capacity for traffic on Route 5 from Great Mills Road to Indian Bridge Road, totaling $29 million.
Kaselemis gave the presentation on the Regional Airport Innovation District, which is meant to create geographic areas where leading-edge anchor institutions and companies connect with start-ups, business incubators and accelerators while being compact and transit accessible and offering mixed-use housing, office and retail space.
The innovation district is important to Pax River, because collaborations need a physical place to happen and the district would be a fertile place where these spaces, labs and centers can grow, according to meeting documents.
Kaselemis said the base supports the innovation district.
“We want to create a place where people will meet each other and exchange ideas. … We need a compact area where people can live, work and play,” Kaselemis said.
When asked about the airport innovation district, Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) told The Enterprise that he is supportive of the project as long as it does not disrupt the rural integrity of the county.
It’s great that it’s a bike-friendly, walkable community but traffic is an issue, O’Connor said, adding, “this is not an urban place.”
A consultant presentation for the district will be held during the Nov. 5 commissioners meeting.
A Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, a MQ-25 Stingray program and airfield repair updates were also discussed during the meeting.
“There is a lot of common interest” between the base and the community, Cox said. Two-thirds of the people working on the Navy base live in the county.
