A review over whether the St. Mary’s County commissioners may have circumvented First Amendment rights is underway, after a phone call between the county attorney and the Maryland attorney general’s office last Thursday.
The commissioners decided two weeks ago to retroactively move nearly $2,500 from the St. Mary’s County Library budget to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office to pay for security during a private drag queen story hour event held at the Lexington Park library last month. That vote drew ire from some in the community who said the move equated to fining the library system for upholding its own meeting room guidelines.
“The complaint was made by several citizens, along with one elected official,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said Monday.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said he reached out to the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) to inquire about the reallocation after backlash from constituents on the commissioners’ decision.
“I guess it’s still being looked at,” Hewitt said.
“We agreed to exchange and share information. … My office is going to research the matter and then we are going to have another discussion,” County Attorney David Weiskopf said Monday.
Weiskopf said his office would be looking into First Amendment concerns regarding the commissioners’ decision, which some commissioners said followed vocal complaints from citizens expressing their displeasure with the drag queen story hour event.
The June 23 event was sponsored by the nonprofits Southern Maryland Area Secular Humanists, or SMASH, and PFLAG of Leonardtown, which reserved the use of a meeting room at the library where several dozen parents and children signed up to participate.
Weiskopf said no specific violations of the First Amendment were cited during the call with the attorney general’s office. “It was a general discussion with an agreement to look more into it, and circle back,” he said.
Records show four commissioners voted to move the funding, with Hewitt voting against. Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who made the motion, has noted the story hour was the second event at the library during which a protester was arrested, and that he had advised the library board develop a plan of action to pay for future security needs at library branches.
The sheriff’s office, which did not request the reimbursement, spent the nearly $2,500 to pay overtime and compensation pay related to the event to 16 deputies.
Raquel Coombs, communications director for Frosh’s office, confirmed Monday that “there will be continued conversations” between the county and state law offices following up on last week’s discussion, she said.
Coombs and Weiskopf declined to comment further on specifics of the phone call.
The Washington Area Secular Humanists, of which SMASH is an arm, submitted a letter to the St. Mary’s commissioners Monday objecting to the board’s decision “to partially defund the library” after the event, and citing a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1992 case Forsyth County, Georgia vs. Nationalist Movement, during which the court declared “speech cannot be financially burdened, any more than it can be punished or banned, simply because it might offend a hostile mob.”
“Key to the Supreme Court’s invalidation of the ordinance was the fact that it gave county officials discretion to adjust the imposed fee according to the level of security the county officials anticipated would be necessary for a given event,” Geoffrey Blackwell, litigation counsel at the American Atheist Legal Center, wrote in the letter.
“To avoid running afoul of these constitutional requirements, restrictions placed on the use of a designated public forum must be content-neutral,” Blackwell wrote.
