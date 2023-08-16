The St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail will be held Aug. 19-20 and Visit St. Mary's MD Executive Director Barbara Zapato said each of the participating wineries, breweries and distilleries “has their own story.”
Tobacco Barn Distillery partners are Distillery Director of Bourbon Relationships Scott Sanders, left, Distiller and Tasting Room Director Sean Coogan and Master Distiller Dan Dawson will be one of the producers at the The St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival.
Zenia Wallish, a tasting room assistant at Port of Leonardtown Winery, pours a glass for patrons during a 2022 event.
Free State Ciders will be opening a location in Historic Leonardtown in the near future.
Tobacco Barn Distillery will be offering samples of its new bottle and bonded bourbon at The St. Mary's Craft Beverage Festival.
This weekend crying in your beer — as long as it's locally made — and wining, not whining, will be perfectly acceptable when Visit St. Mary’s Maryland launches its St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail.
According to a news release, the trail, which comprises nine wineries, breweries and distilleries, is a “celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create.”
When Barbara Zapato took over as executive director in 2021, the St. Mary’s Wine Trail was comprised of just three wineries.
“Our idea was to unify everybody into an experience and it helps them because they’re all doing the same thing,” she said. “They’re all figuring out how to take agriculture product on a farm and make it into something of significance. Each one of them has their own story.”
The trail will begin with a Saturday, Aug. 19, Showcase at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport Terminal at Aeropark in California. The event will bring together local craft beverage producers to offer tastings, product launches, direct purchases, raffles and behind-the-scenes info sessions.
“Trying to convince someone to drive two hours to go to a winery is a little different than saying, 'Come on down to Southern Maryland.' We have several wineries, amazing history, the Pax Museum, we’ll throw you on a boat to see the sunset,” Zapato said. “We’re trying to let people know there’s a critical mass of activity here, and there’s a critical mass of these craft beverage people.”
Participating producers include Corteau Vineyards, Southern Trail Distillery, Xella Winery, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Jubilee Farm Fermentations, Free State Ciders, LAD Farms Brewing, and Everyday Saint Brewhouse.
“I think it’s important to show and highlight what people are doing that’s different to enhance the quality of life in the county,” Tobacco Barn Distillery "Director of Bourbon Relationships" Scott Sanders said. “Some people like wine, some people like beer and some people like distilled spirits, so it’s a great place to work and play down here. So we’re just trying to highlight something people like to do in their off time.”
Sanders said Tobacco Barn Distillery is getting ready to release its new bottle and bonded bourbon.
He said that in 1897 the U.S. government passed one of first consumer protection laws in the nation regarding bottled and bonded bourbon because “we were serious about our whiskey in the late 1890s.”
The government passed in essence what was a purity law for bourbon and how to make it and more importantly what you could not do to it, which was no coloring or flavoring, and it had to be a certain age and proof.
“Now it’s more of an expression of a distilleries’ best product,” Sanders said.
Sunday’s event encourages individuals to head on out and visit one or more of the county’s wineries, breweries or distilleries.
“Sunday you’re going to see [producers] in their natural environment and you’re going to see the farms that make them so special,” Zapato said. “There are a lot of people that make wine, but you will not find a more beautiful spot than pulling up the driveway at Corteau Vineyards and driving through those vines to get to their tasting room. Just that experience of being on those farms will add value to this.”
Free State Ciders is planning on opening a location shortly in Leonardtown and The Brudergarten will be pouring product for Lillard And Daughters Farms, which does not have a taproom.
“It’s just trying to represent the region’s footprint in this industry, this craft beverage world,” Zapato said of the Craft Beverage Trail. “We have a little bit of everything in this small little peninsula but we’re all tied together by the idea of agriculture and of farming, which is the history of this place.”
“I’m real excited to get it underway,” Sanders said. “It just shows the community involvement and the exciting things that are going on down here in St. Mary’s County. It’s not very often you get everybody together like this.”