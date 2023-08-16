This weekend crying in your beer — as long as it's locally made — and wining, not whining, will be perfectly acceptable when Visit St. Mary’s Maryland launches its St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail.

According to a news release, the trail, which comprises nine wineries, breweries and distilleries, is a “celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create.”


  

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews