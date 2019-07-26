The St. Mary’s commissioners and the Southern Maryland Agriculture Development Commission signed two memoranda of understanding for the construction of a regional agriculture center as well as a new North County Farmers Market, both to be built in Charlotte Hall.
On Tuesday, officials from SMADC and the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, of which SMADC is an arm, presented a symbolic check for $1 million to commissioners for the county’s recently-won bid to construct a regional agriculture center. Shortly thereafter, officials signed a MOU for a $20,000 SMADC grant, to be put toward building a value-added structure at the planned market.
SMADC won that grant through Rural Maryland Council’s rural prosperity investment fund, according to a memo.
“It has truly been a long five years to get to where we are today,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “There have been numerous bumps in the roads, numerous bureaucratic hurdles to get through. … This is something the farming community’s been asking for, for a long time.”
“To you guys right now, this RAC’s for you,” Morgan said.
The $1 million grant will be put toward constructing the building for a meat processing center, which will be built on a 47-acre piece of county-owned property, currently the site of the Charlotte Hall transfer station. The agriculture center will be located about 3 miles from the Fisher slaughterhouse and less than 1 mile from the planned North County Farmers Market, which is planned to be relocated to a 15-acre parcel on Thompson’s Corner Road.
Per the MOU, the agriculture center will feature a butcher and cut and wrap shop, smoking and curing rooms, classroom and kitchen workspace for classes and apprentice training and storage and loading space.
The center must also be built so as to accommodate future expansion.
The North County Farmers Market, which the St. Mary’s Farm Bureau has pushed to see moved from its current site near the Charlotte Hall library branch in prior years, will feature two buildings for fresh produce and meats, cheese, wine and other value-added products, a memo states.
The grant will be put toward the value-added building, Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development director, told the commissioners.
During the meeting, Donna Sasscer, economic development’s seafood and agriculture manager, presented other checks to the county from SMADC.
“We received $359,101 for land preservation from the tobacco funds. That check is here,” Sasscer said. “Ten percent of those funds can go to farmers markets improvements; so again, another $39,900 which goes toward the construction of the Charlotte Hall farmers market.”
“Tremendous. Very good,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
“We’re almost $1.5 million right here in my hand — but I’m gonna hand that over to Chris” Kaselemis, Sasscer said.
That project is included in the county’s capital budget for $2.55 million, necessitated by the traffic congestion that occurs at its current location.
“It’s going to be a really good thing for the community,” Bryan Thomas Sr., president of the St. Mary’s Farm Bureau, said of the two projects. “We won’t have to travel so far … and everything will be right here at home base.”
Thomas added that SMADC officials Craig Sewell and Shelby Watson-Hampton are “two of the most super people they can have running things and taking care of it.”
Both structures are anticipated to start construction this fiscal year, according to a memo. A firm construction timeline has not yet been hashed out, according to public works.
SMADC began pursuing efforts to build a regional agriculture center in 2014, soliciting three unsuccessful requests for proposals since then for its construction. St. Mary’s won the bid in May, over Charles County’s proposal.
Twitter: @TaylorEntNews