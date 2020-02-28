St. Mary’s public high schools’ Class of 2019 four-year graduation rate, at 94.3%, was higher than the state’s average.
Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, and Maureen Montgomery, the deputy superintendent, showed the school board at its Wednesday evening meeting high percentage rates not only overall, but in different demographic categories.
A couple demographic categories, black students and students from low-income families, had a few dips in rates compared to last year. But school officials noted those declines are only based on a few people per category.
The overall rate for the Class of 2018 was 94.5%. Students from low-income families dropped slightly last year compared to 2018, from 88.3% to 87.3%. And black students went down from 92.1% to 91.5%.
Maryland’s overall graduation rate is 86.7%, lower than all three St. Mary’s high schools. Superintendent Scott Smith noted the state rate is high in comparison to the rest of the country, and St. Mary’s has been above 90% for years now.
“That’s really, really hard work and we’re proud of that really, really hard work,” he said.
Of the high school rates, Leonardtown had the highest at 95.6%, with Chopticon at a close second with 95.3% and Great Mills at 92.9%.
Jaffurs noted Chopticon’s special education department where 24 out of its 29 students graduated in four years. Leonardtown’s special education students had a 56% graduation rate where only 14 of the 25 students graduated, and Great Mills had 31 of its 42 special education students graduate.
“The gap is just a handful of students,” Smith said. “We don’t give up on anyone.”
Board member Jim Davis said he was told a classroom teacher received 53% of the school system’s payroll while support staff received 47% after a constituent expressed concern about how money was being spent in the school system.
“I don’t think that’s accurate,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said after seeing an expression on the face of Tammy McCourt’s, assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources.
“Well, that’s the number I got,” Davis responded.
He questioned the need of services like free and reduced meals, a service that wasn’t around when he attended school. That program is primarily federally funded.
“We need those supporting services,” board member Mary Washington said.
“Thing is, the need is the need. If not us, then who?” Smith said.
Compared to other Southern Maryland counties, St. Mary’s comes second to Charles and slightly above Calvert. They’re all slightly above 94%.
Montgomery spoke about the support mechanisms they have in place for students’ performance like data collection and review. She said majority of students who are struggling have trouble with attendance. She’s also emphasizes family involvement.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said, speaking “as a parent,” that the numbers went up once Smith took over as superintendent. He was appointed as the school system’s leader in 2015.
“We might see it level off … like Scott said, it’s one or two children,” Bailey said.
“Between 2011 and 2015, it was a pretty heavy lift,” Allen said. “A lot of work went on then.”
Smith said when he came to the school system as a teacher, the graduation percentage was in the 70s.
“Imagine what would happen if the rest of the state listened to us,” Allen said.
“Maybe they should just leave us alone,” Bailey said, giggling.
