Pieces of poster paper lined the front walls and windows of the Lexington Park library on Thursday, each printed with a question like: “How did you start your mentoring program?” “Where do you get your funding?” “What is the focus?” and “How do you recruit?”
The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership hosted a youth mentoring round table Aug. 29, where more than a dozen members of the community spoke about their mentor programs and brainstormed ways to work together to enhance the lives of their mentees.
“Part of this is in response to the opioid epidemic,” Kelsey Bush, the youth coordinator for St. Mary’s government, said about the roundtable. He told the group that one kind adult can have a positive effect on a young person’s life, and used his mother as an example.
Bush said that while his mother did not have the best home life, his great aunt took her in under her wing and treated her as a younger sister.
He said the aunt’s influence inspired his mother to get her GED and a good job, which ultimately led to Bush being the first person in his family to attend college.
The mediators of the meeting asked the audience to share information about their programs and answer the questions posted on the wall.
Mack Calloway, who has a program called SARY, or Saving At-Risk Youth, said he goes into “the trenches” of the community to connect with kids in the neighborhood.
“They have to see you in the neighborhood,” Calloway said, adding it’s important to show them they are not feared.
He asked if there was place where kids can receive immediate assistance without meeting a certain criteria that could possibly turn them away. “A hotline is not going to help at this time,” he said.
Bush said that is a question a lot of people have. “How can we work together to share information and resources?” he asked. “Not just for those who can afford it and not just those who are targeted.”
BJ Hall, president of St. Mary’s NAACP, said his purpose for coming to the meeting was to collaborate and to “create a pathway for our kids to be great adults.” He said his organization struggles having enough kids and wondered how to recruit them.
“It’d be really weird if I came in and said, ‘Hey, can I mentor your child?’” Hall said as the rest of the group laughed. The St. Mary’s NAACP president said he reached out to organizations who already have youth programs, like Basketball 4 Lyfe, and asked if he could assist with resources, like transportation. Hall noted there are many more kids still in need of mentors.
Other representatives who shared were from organizations like Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, SouthPoint Church in Leonardtown, the Dream Queen Association, Educational Outreach Center and the Knowledge Boxing Center.
Tiffany Ledbetter, who works with the kids at Harbor Youth, said one of her barriers is space, and noted having a youth center would be beneficial. Alonzo Gaskin, a member of St. Mary’s NAACP, told Ledbetter and the group about the attempt to build a youth center or YMCA.
“We’ve been on this effort for three years,” Gaskin said, adding there has been opposition from the county commissioners. “The community needs to rise up tall and tell our elected officials we need them to do this.”
After other discussions about the public schools’ FLOW mentoring program, combatting diversity issues, solving homelessness and creating a safe place for youth struggling with sexuality and gender-identity, Bush suggested wrapping up the meeting. While chairs were being put away, the collaboration was already beginning.
Several conversations were happening at the library, and Calloway was passing out a sheet of paper to collect phone numbers. “I’m hoping everyone sticks to their guns,” Calloway said.
The next meeting has not been set, but the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership plans to create more.
