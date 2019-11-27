Two employees of St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission jumped into action to save a man’s life early last summer, and were recently acknowledged for their efforts.
After noticing a fellow employee was choking at the MetCom’s Commerce Avenue headquarters in California earlier this year, Amanda Hill and Charlie Bogie were quick to step in and perform the Heimlich maneuver, causing the victim to swallow the lodged object.
“It was almost closing time and I came out of my office and saw the gentleman choking … I tried giving him the Heimlich … I’m [5-foot-2] and I had this grown man up in the air. … It wasn’t working so I called for Charlie,” Hill said. “There are so many awesome guys here but a lot of them had left … and Charlie happened to be around and actually finished the maneuver.” She added that the “five minutes felt like five years.”
Just a few months before the incident, MetCom offered a CPR/first aid training class, in which Hill had participated.
“This is why it is important to take the course,” she said.
Hill and Bogie earned life-saving awards for their actions during the annual meeting of the Local Government Insurance Trust on Oct. 31, according to the organization.
Hill said it’s nice to get recognized but she didn’t expect it, and said she felt bad that she wasn’t able to do more.
Bogie said he wasn’t expecting an award either, and that he was simply reacting to the situation.
“You see someone in trouble and you just react,” he said, mentioning that he has also taken the CPR/first aid course a few times.
“It’s great up there. … We got up on the stage and everyone clapped,” Bogie said of the presentation of the award at the meeting in Annapolis.
“It was an honor to be present and witness the standing ovation of hundreds of attendees and we, here at MetCom, are extremely proud of both Amanda and Charlie for their quick thinking and exceptional performance in saving the life of a fellow employee,” George Erichsen, MetCom’s executive director, said in a release.
To receive the award, one must be a member of the Local Government Insurance Trust or save the life of a member. Clear and reasonable evidence must show imminent danger existed and that a human life would have been lost if action had not taken place. If the lifesaving act is disputable, signed statements from medical personnel are required.
Other examples of the most common lifesaving acts involve a person who was drowning, bleeding to death, trapped in a burning building or vehicle, or receiving a potentially fatal electrical shock. The act must go above and beyond the regular duties required by the award nominee’s occupation.
Members of the insurance trust can recommend an individual for an award through the member’s elected officials or other designated employees.
The candidate must be nominated within 60 days of the incident and nominations are reviewed by the insurance trust’s risk management committee. Presentation of the award occurs at the annual meeting.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews