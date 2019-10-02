The president of the local branch of the NAACP was not impressed with the public schools’ diversity staff and recruitment statistics presented Thursday night, including the low number of black teachers.
“All I’m saying is we have work to do,” BJ Hall, president of St. Mary’s NAACP, said.
Dale Farrell, the school system’s director of human resources, Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, and Jim Davis, member of the school board, attended the NAACP meeting at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California on Thursday to discuss staff demographics and answer any questions.
The school officials provided a handout that broke down not only the number of benefited staff by race but the amount of students that belong to each race as well.
The staffing information is current as of Sept. 20, but the student data is based on last school year.
Hall said studies show minority students perform best when the percentage of minority teachers in a school matches the percentage of minority students.
Out of all the 2,244 benefited employees, which includes administration, support staff and teachers, about 82% are white, nearly 14% are black and the rest of the races are under 3%. Over 63% of the St. Mary’s public school students are white, 18% are black, nearly 8% are Hispanic, about 8% identify as two or more races and the rest of the races are under 3%.
However, nearly 90% of the public schools’ administrators and teachers are white. There are nine black administrators out of 132 and 82 black teachers of 1,333. African Americans made up 12% of the substitute or temporary and hourly teachers, compared to the 83% of whites.
Farrell said he was excited to share that of the 117 newly hired teachers, almost 18% are people of color. And of the 91 newly hired supporting staff, 43% are people of color.
“That is the highest percent of minorities we have ever reached,” Farrell said about the new hires.
Around 10% of the newly hired teachers are black. Janice Walthour, NAACP member and former St. Mary’s public school teacher, said the number of new black teachers was once stuck at 6%.
Farrell said the reason teachers leave St. Mary’s is often because they cannot afford the cost of living here. He also mentioned funding from the Kirwan Commission, a legislative initiative to increase Maryland teacher salaries, could have a major impact on teaching recruitment.
“I do get frustrated with the way the numbers are presented,” Hall told The Enterprise. “The numbers tell a story but the details don’t.”
Hall added, “We’re 12% short,” referring to the amount of black teachers, 6%, compared to the 18% of black students who attend the public schools.
“I thought that the recruitment was a lot better,” Walthour said. She said that 12 new black teachers is better than two, which is what it has been in the past at the start of school years.
“To me, that’s not a lot,” Hall responded. “Twelve people isn’t going to move the needle.”
Walthour echoed Hall’s call for more black teachers and added that since the school system is now focusing on educational equity, teacher diversity has been put on the back burner.
