Community outreach was always part of BJ Hall’s life. It was something he watched his parents do growing up and something he has continued to do as the St. Mary’s NAACP president.
As he reflected on his first year as president of the local chapter, Hall said his mission is to connect to the community, grow the local #7025 branch and address the problems that need fixing.
Hall’s mother is a youth leader, and his father was a basketball coach. They would rent out basketball courts for the kids to play on and provide shelter rooms for victims of domestic violence. Hall inherited the community-support gene and became an activist, mentor and coach.
The 2003 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy worked in construction on a project management team that brought him and his son to Southern Maryland in 2015, living in St. Mary’s and working in Calvert County. He transferred to Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a senior schedule analyst who works with flight simulators.
“As my responsibilities of work increased, I started losing my connection to the community,” the 39-year-old said.
It didn’t take long before he felt the urge to reconnect. He looked for organizations to join and found the NAACP’s #7025 branch online.
In 2016, Hall, a Birmingham, Ala., native, became more active in the St. Mary's NAACP. He noticed the group needed to promote its accomplishments. “Especially when I saw the work they were doing versus the work people said they weren’t doing,” he said.
He said people would question what the NAACP was doing for them. And Hall remembered that Derrick Johnson, the CEO and president of the national organization, said the greatest and most important work the NAACP does is done on the local level.
Hall noted the work members of the St. Mary’s chapter have done, like efforts to bring equity and diversity to the school system and adding the long sought-after community center into the county government's capital improvement plans.
“People didn’t know about the work they were doing, and they did a ton of work,” he said.
That was until Hall took over the organization’s social media pages. While promoting his fellow members, he also wanted to share content that showed what’s happening in the community.
“I don’t think people realize how much your lives have changed through these two-hour meetings,” he said one day earlier this month as he worked on editing a recorded youth center exploratory committee meeting to show only key parts.
NAACP member Mayokun Ojo said Hall’s attempt to inform the younger generation is what he appreciates most about his leadership. Ojo said that Hall catches their attention through his high energy and “makes politics fun and engaging.”
“I hope others also see his efforts, and it helps people band together,” the 24-year-old said.
Hall, who earned a master's of business administration from the University of Alabama, became president of the local NAACP branch a year ago, in December 2018, and he knew it would be difficult. He said it was a challenge he was willing to take on, but there was more work to do than he realized.
“There’s just so many things that you don’t anticipate when you’re in it,” he said.
He credits his predecessor, Janice Walthour, who he said allowed him to take up the mantle.
“She had more faith in me than I did,” he said.
Hall said the group is growing slowly, but it’s moving in a positive direction. Despite the positive, Hall gave himself a nearly below-average grade for his first year as president — a "C-minus.” He said he’s still learning and trying to balance the NAACP with work and being a single dad.
However, Adrianne Dillahunt’s description of Hall’s leadership sounded more like he's worthy of an A.
“The energy and the momentum that he has brought to the organization has put the organization in a position to better align with the community and the community’s needs and goals,” Dillahunt, the second vice president of the #7025 chapter and equity coordinator for the pubic school system, said. “He is service oriented to his core, and he is always thinking about the impact of our work on the community.”
Hall also said his energy is one of the contributions he brings to the #7025 table, “but I still got a lot of things I want to do.”
Some of those things include branching out to communities other than Lexington Park, creating fully functional committees, establishing partnerships, increasing membership, raising more money, being active during the election season and building relationships with community leaders.
A relationship Hall built with an owner of a coffee shop turned into a series of fun nights at John G. Lancaster Park. Catherine Grube, owner of St. Inie's Coffee, said she told Hall about the idea to create something similar to the River Concert Series at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, but more accessible.
“And he said, ‘Let’s do it and let's do it now,’” Grube said. “He’s a go-getter.”
The coffee shop owner said Hall took the reins on a new event called Friday Night in the Park.
“He does everything he says he’s going to do and more,” Grube said. “He’s a great asset for the community. He pretty much can come to me with any ask, and I would help him with it.”
As if his job and being president of an NAACP branch weren’t enough, Hall is also part of the St. Mary’s planning commission and the county's department of economic development.
“I think it’s important for members of the NAACP to be part of local communities,” he said, adding that “it’s good to have someone on the front line to say ‘that doesn’t make sense’” and call out systematic issues.
He described a fish in groundwater, saying if someone sees the fish is dead, the problem isn’t the fish, it's the water. He said it’s his job to work with the local officials to address the dead fish and fix the water.
“People think we should be out here doing a lot of community service,” Hall said. “That’s part of it, but that’s not who we are. That’s not the mission.”