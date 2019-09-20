The mission of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County is to educate, organize and mobilize its members to advance the pubic education profession. And the union’s president recently highlighted two members who exemplify just that.
Kristie Mattingly and Emily Gayo, both born and raised in the county, work hard in and outside the classroom. Not only are they they teachers, but they are active in the association, commonly referred to as EASMC.
“We talk about growing our own, equipping the people who come through our system to be leaders, to be educators. This is an example of everything going right,” Jill Morris, president of EASMC, said.
Native to the land
Mattingly, a special education teacher for 3-year-olds at Benjamin Banneker’s early childhood center, grew up attending St. Mary’s public schools. She went to Greenview Knolls Elementary from kindergarten to first grade, to Dynard Elementary from third grade to fifth, attended Leonardtown Middle School and graduated from Chopticon High in 1998. Later that fall, she enrolled in Towson University but only stayed for a year and a half. She remained in Baltimore for another six years because she wasn’t ready to go back. “I really wanted to go back to school but it never worked out,” she said.
The Chopticon graduate did eventually return to school as a paraeducator for St. Mary’s public schools in 2006.
She later enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland in the fall of 2015, transferred to Notre Dame of Maryland University in 2017, where she studied elementary and early childhood education, and graduated in May of this year.
Emily Gayo, a fourth grade teacher at Greenview Knolls Elementary, is also a county native. She and her parents lived in Ridge then moved to Avenue on Halloween in 1996. She remembers the date because their candy was gone 15 minutes after trick-or-treating started.
She attended Dynard Elementary, Leonardtown Middle and, like Mattingly, graduated from Chopticon High. During her senior year in 2010, she served on the county school board and was the first student representative Chopticon ever had, back when she went by her maiden name, Emily Hall.
Her biggest accomplishment on the board was communicating with the members of St. Mary’s County Association of Student Councils about the newly introduced common core curriculum, and hear how they felt about it. She also made connections she still has to this day, like with school board member Mary Washington and Bill Mattingly, a former board member and now judge of the orphans court.
Teaching careers
This year is Kristie Mattingly’s first year officially teaching, but it’s her 14th year with the school system, mostly working in support roles. She’s taught all grades, “but I’m certainly a teacher of tiny humans.”
She always enjoyed teaching special education and said it’s been her passion since elementary school.
When Mattingly was a student at Dynard, she helped in the SAIL program, which provides special education to students in need.
“I think what I liked the most about it was being able to include kids that weren’t always included — giving them a friend to have in school,” she said.
Gayo graduated from Frostburg State University with her teaching degree and started her career in Charles County. She taught first and third grade for four years before transferring to her hometown.
“Growing up, there was always a pride in coming home,” she said, adding there were people who wanted to get out of the county, but she wanted to give back to St. Mary’s.
Unity in the union
Gayo has only been in EASMC for two years, but is already the chair of the professional development committee. She also served as the state union’s liaison for the early educator career task force. The goal is to recruit teachers for the union within their first year.
“We want to keep our educators in St. Mary’s,” Gayo said, adding they often lose them to the Patuxent River naval base.
The 27-year-old has her hands full with teaching, coaching field hockey and planning for EASMC, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I get my energy from giving back to others” she said.
Mattingly joined EASMC in the spring of 2008 and was not immediately active in the organization. However, she later became involved with the negotiations committee after a colleague asked her to join.
“I never had experience with that type of work,” she said. “All of my background is in education and retail.”
In her first year on the committee she was negotiating for a one-year contract with the school system. The next time she was on the committee, they negotiated a four-year contract with a salary scale reduction, step increases for all staff and a 2% cost-of-living increase — it was the most rewarding part of her EASMC experience.
“I loved it so much and it helped me understand the importance of protecting not only staff rights, but students as well,” the special education teacher said.
She said EASMC comes with a lot of benefits like enrollment in the state and national association, auto insurance discounts and store discounts. But the most important is having a support system. Gayo used a similar pitch when she convinced her dad to join the union. He’s a tradesmen in the maintenance department. She said her principal, Janet Fowler, is supportive of the union and willing to have construction conversations. Gayo added other schools don’t have that, “so it kind of makes it feel like their walking on egg shells.”
Some of the goals for EASMC, Mattingly said, are increasing its membership and negotiating another contract. She hopes educators and school staff continue to join the union and take advantage of its benefits.
