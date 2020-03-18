An education bill that would push billions of dollars into Maryland public schools was passed by the state Senate on Monday night. But some elected officials weren’t entirely thrilled about it while still interpreting the details.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is a component of the Kirwan Commission — an initiative to provide increased teacher salaries, teacher training and free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the St. Mary’s school board, said Tuesday morning there were significant changes made since its inception and she has not had a chance to read through the latest bill.
“The original bill, while well intentioned, was just really not well thought through,” she said.
Allen added that it came from people who did not have a good understanding of everything that goes on in the state.
“It looks like the governor will most likely veto it,” she said. However, the bill passed with veto-proof majorities, so it is still likely to become law.
In a 37-9 vote to pass, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) was one of the nine to vote no “because this plan costs $32 billion, the largest increase in state funding in our history in legislation. And we are doing that at the time of a pandemic that we have never faced before.”
He also noted the premature shutdown of the legislature, which happens today, Wednesday, March 18, has not happened since the Civil War. He said what they should be doing is creating a stimulus package to help business owners who have to shut doors during the state of emergency, due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Bailey said he was hesitant to comment whether the governor would veto the bill, but said he might for the reasons he stated. The state senator said Tuesday morning that the bill will go back to the House for another vote because of amendments that were made, which has to happen before the assembly adjourns.
He said the bill did not have significant measures of accountability.
“The whole premise is to create a learning environment for all the children in the classroom and a teaching environment for the teachers, and this bill does not have the accountability and checks and balances that it should for the physical impact for the taxpayers in Maryland,” Bailey said.
He added that whether or not the bill causes taxes to increase, it still takes away money from other projects.
“When it’s not accountable it doesn’t make sense in today’s issues of a pandemic,” Bailey said Tuesday morning. “Kirwan was already funded for this year. There is nothing that would have changed between this year and next year when it comes to passing this legislation yesterday. We could have spent all that time and effort addressing the immediate concern, but we didn’t.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) voted against the House version of the bill, but Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) voted for it. The Maryland State Education Association voiced its support of the bill and the teachers union president, Cheryl Bost, said it was a huge step to ensure every student has a great public school.
“The House’s action to pass the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future gets us closer to expanding career and technical education, hiring more educators and increasing their pay, providing additional support to struggling learners, and creating lasting educational equity and a more prosperous future for Maryland,” she said in a statement last week after the House passed its bill.
Karin Bailey, chair of the St. Mary’s school board and the wife of Jack Bailey, noted how much the bill has changed. And although she live-streamed the Monday night session, she said it was difficult to follow.
“I can’t exactly tell you what Kirwan would look like for St. Mary’s,” she said. “From my understanding Kirwan was funded already for the next two budget years. Why push through it in the dead of night?”
The school board chair said the bill had good intentions, but her frustrations come from not knowing how to pay for some of the initiatives and how the ideas do not translate to rural counties like St. Mary’s. She also noted those who are on the commission, like Brit Kirwan himself, have backgrounds in higher education rather than kindergarten through 12th public school education.
“The good thing to know is we have a strong superintendent with definite ideas on schools needs,” she said.
Karin Bailey added the school system will continue to focus and support its numerous programs despite, “maybe in spite,” of the Kirwan Commission.
