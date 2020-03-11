As a handful of positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, institutions like St. Mary’s College of Maryland are taking precautions like restricting travel, and Historic St. Mary’s City canceled its annual Maryland Day celebration.
An email from President Tuajuanda Jordan sent to all students, faculty and staff on Friday said all international travel was suspended, as well as some domestic travel.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Monday evening that there were six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state at that time. By Tuesday morning, the number had climbed to eight known cases.
A press release from his office states the Department of Budget and Management is also advising state agencies to cancel out-of-state travel.
Four patients who are infected are Montgomery County residents, one lives in Howard County and three live in Prince George’s County.
An official from Historic St. Mary’s City said Tuesday afternoon that the museum’s Maryland Day celebration, scheduled for March 21, has been officially canceled due to the virus, as well as the Maryland Dove symposium scheduled for March 14.
Campus takes precautions
“The college is suspending for the time being all college-supported out-of-state travel by students, faculty, or staff to locations within the United States that have declared coronavirus-related emergencies (currently, California, Florida and Washington),” Jordan said in the email.
She added all college-supported international travel is suspended indefinitely. One of the college’s events, St. Mary’s Day, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.
A coronavirus webpage was created to publish updates for the college community. It states students, faculty and staff who travel to a highly impacted area and develop symptoms to immediately contact the wellness center, public safety or the emergency operations center. Staff could ask then to undergo a two-week isolation after consulting with St. Mary’s health department.
The college reports that housekeeping staff has increased cleaning efforts, germicidal wipes have been distributed as well as a limited number of hand sanitizer stations.
Mike Bruckler, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and strategic communications, told The Enterprise on Tuesday morning that classes are not being canceled at this time.
The state of things
A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on Thursday, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
The St. Mary’s County commissioners brought up declaring a state of emergency at their meeting Tuesday, but the vote did not pass based on a recommendation from the county health department and emergency services to not yet make the declaration out of a fear of starting a panic.
The governor also announced he signed legislation to use $50 million from a “rainy day fund” to help combat the virus, which was unanimously passed by Maryland’s Senate and House of Delegates. And he has formed a coronavirus response team. COVID-19 first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has been spreading around the world ever since. There are at least several hundred cases confirmed in the United States, with at least 19 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seeking school safety
“We’re not canceling any sporting activities events or assemblies at present,” Superintendent Scott Smith said Tuesday. Smith told The Enterprise that all out-of-state field trips will be canceled, with the exception of trips to Washington, D.C. He said a large number of trips to the nation’s capital have already been planned. He added that coronavirus information was to be sent to parents at the end of the school day Tuesday.
Hogan’s office listed how the state will respond, including that Maryland’s health department would work with the education department to provide guidance to local school systems.
Samantha Foley of Maryland’s education department told The Enterprise it is in a “wait-and-see phase” and have not yet been given any direction as of Monday morning. She said they are taking the health department’s lead and there is “no reason to cause any panic.”
Smith sent a letter to St. Mary’s parents last week saying the school system and county health department are working closely with state and federal agencies to monitor the situation.
USM adjusts schedule
Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, advised all USM institutions to take inventory and test capacity to have electronic instruction, to have employees telework and to have electronic instructional activities.
“That means ensuring that online teaching platforms and resources are available for immediate — and perhaps sustained — use. It means dry runs of all of their systems, servers, and networks to make sure high volume does not impede function or performance. And it means making sure that students, faculty, and staff have the equipment and connectivity they need to learn and work from home,” he said in press statement on Friday.
On Tuesday, the chancellor said this in a release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.”
The release continued, “Given this guidance, I understand that USM presidents may need to cancel classes one or more days this week so that students, faculty, and staff can plan for this change in schedule post-spring break. ... While this means that some classes may be canceled this week, all campuses will remain open before, during, and after spring break.”
Disruption at GOP meeting
A press release from Maryland’s House Minority Caucus, whose assistant minority leader is Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), said 12 members of the caucus attended an event last weekend where another attendant tested positive for the coronavirus.
The release goes on to state that the person infected did not attend the specific Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland the same day as the 12 members were present. Morgan did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
“At this time, it is improbable that any member of the Maryland House Republican Caucus came within direct contact of the infected individual. However, our Caucus members will defer to guidance provided by the Maryland Department of Health,” the release states.
President Donald Trump also attended the conference, however, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, a graduate of Chopticon High School, said although the president gets less sleep, Trump is healthier than Adams.
Church puts restrictions in place
The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sent a release with a few strong suggestions of its own for parishioners, including refraining from shaking hands, holding hands and distributing of the communion chalice during services. The archdiocese advised congregants to receive communion in the hand instead of on the tongue (because of possible transmission by saliva), and for priests deacons and eucharistic ministers to wash their hands thoroughly before Mass.
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the St. Mary’s health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call 211.
