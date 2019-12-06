St. Mary’s produces mostly four- and five-star rated public schools, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.
The state department released its star ratings this week that measure last school year’s academic achievement, school quality, student success and graduation rates. It also includes results from a student and staff survey for the first time, which asks questions about diversity, participation, safety, student-staff relationships and engagement.
This year, six schools earned five out of five stars, three sites earned three stars and the rest earned four stars. No schools in the county earned one- or two-star ratings.
Although school officials did not believe the rating accurately reflected the public schools last year, Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, said he has more confidence in the data now.
“I think collectively, all of us sort of changed our tune on that,” he said.
Jaffurs noted last year there was a lot of ambiguity about how the state recorded and reported the data, however, since the data is no longer solely focused on academic achievement and now includes data from the student survey that speaks to campus climate, it’s “a lot more holistic.”
He said 65% of the rating is based on academic achievement and 35% is based on culture and climate. “Now we have multiple measures to tell the story,” Jaffurs said.
The St. Mary’s ratings made a slight change this year compared to last. Superintendent Scott Smith said they have one more five-star school this year.
“We saw three schools drop a star and we saw four schools gain a star,” Smith said. “The majority of our schools, 17 of the 26, are fours.”
Esperanza Middle School went up from a three to a four and Spring Ridge Middle School did the opposite — dropped from a four to a three. George Washington Carver and Park Hall elementary schools also earned threes this year — the lowest rating of St. Mary’s schools. Smith said he realized where the improvement needs to be in those Title I schools — the math and English language arts sections of state standardized tests. He also mentioned Spring Ridge and Carver suffer from chronic student absences.
Smith said Spring Ridge received 6.5 points out of the possible 15 points in the attendance category. Like Jaffurs, Smith said the extra data does help with the star rating, but “I still don’t agree with how they calculate chronically absent students. That’s where we see a lot of our struggles. That’s a pretty high bar to hit.” Smith added that absences are often out of a student’s control and it takes more parent engagement to improve it.
Jaffurs referred to the three-star schools as challenging populations where there are noticeable socioeconomic and wealth gaps.
“The most important thing is the raw data the schools have are very actionable,” he said. Jaffurs added the student and staff voices are being heard through the surveys where they acknowledge “things that are very good and things that are not so good.”
Smith said the lowest performing element of the survey was the heating and cooling of school buildings, and the highest performing element were the student-staff relationships, according to the surveys.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews