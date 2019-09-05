The first day of school in St. Mary’s came with a few bumps in the road, but overall smooth sailing for the thousands of students and staff, including the department of transportation.
“The first day of school went well,” Jeff Thompson, director of transportation for St. Mary’s public schools, said. “We have our typical bus stop change requests,” he said, adding that other problems consisted of route changes and time issues.
The public schools kicked off the 2019-2020 year on Tuesday. Principals were dealing with large class sizes, administrators were checking on new teachers and transportation staff dealt with frequent phone calls.
“We have three hourly secretaries that are here to help with the high volume of phone calls that we get to assist parents with bus stop times,” Thompson said.
He added that parents are still getting used to bus stops, drivers are still familiarizing themselves with students and his office is adjusting the amount of students on each bus.
“And we’re also getting a lot of students who moved and changed addresses,” he said. “Those updates just came to us these last few days.”
The transportation director said this is the busiest time of the year for his department — two weeks before school starts and three or four weeks after. “In about four weeks it will start plateauing into a consistent level,” he said.
On the first day, he said there were one or two buses that had mechanical issues. During those times transportation tries to, as quickly as possible, get a spare bus to pick up any additional students. “There is usually a significant time delay,” he addd.
During Superintendent Scott Smith’s first day, he joined Karin Bailey, the chairperson of the school board, to visit Chopticon High School and Margaret Brent Middle School, as well as Mechanicsville, Oakville, Dynard, White Marsh and Lettie Marshall Dent elementary schools.
The rest of the school board and the superintendent’s cabinet visited other schools in the county. During Smith’s visits, he said he went into classrooms and checked in to see the new teachers.
“The goal at the end of the week is to go in every single school, do a walk around and get a picture,” Smith said.
Smith also attended the new teacher seminar this week to talk about their first couple of days while eating pizza and ice cream bars.
“This new cohort of teachers there jut extremely positive and enthusiastic about teaching,” Smith said.
Kim Summers, principal of Chopticon, was managing the new high school students, for her last time — she plans to retire at the end of this school year.
“We welcomed in an extremely large freshman class,” she said. They made up 481 of the 1,699 Chopticon students. A few obstacles new students run into, Summers said, are finding their way around the building and locating their classrooms.
Summers said during an assembly, students were informed about the school rules, especially those regarding vaping and cellphones. They were also told how to start a club, which needs at least 15 kids and a teacher to sponsor them.
“A club that I’m super excited about continuing this year is Gals Lead,” she said. They even promoted it during an assembly on Thursday. Summers also mentioned a gaming club, Brave Buddies, which pairs students with students with disabilities, a gay/straight alliance and a group that prays in the mornings outside.
She said she is also excited for each athletic team, and a pep rally was scheduled on Thursday to highlight them,
“I look forward to every day to be quite honest,” Summers said. “I want to soak it all in this year.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews