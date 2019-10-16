School officials continue to hash out the language of an equity policy before it is presented to the school board later this month.
The educational equity task force consisting of school staff, administration and members of the community met at the board of education building in Leonardtown on Thursday to work on the proposed regulations they hope to one day see enforced. Their goal is “to ensure that all students, regardless of their individual characteristics, will have equitable access to — and benefit from — high quality instruction, social and emotional resources to become active and productive members of the community and workforce,” the equity policy draft states.
The group hopes to accomplish that within three categories: policy, partnerships and practice. A little over a dozen people broke into three groups on Thursday, each representing the categories. They viewed the text of the policy draft and addressed the sections relevant to their group. For example, the partnership group discussed a line in the draft that states “identify partnerships with the Maryland State Department of Education, local government agencies and stakeholders, to support educational equity.”
The practice group started a conversation about professional development days for educators. A sentence in the equity policy states “provide tailored and differentiated professional learning to build capacity for cultural responsiveness to address areas of inequity identified by the school system.”
The group questioned how to best have professional learning with the few professional development days they are given. Janice Walthour, NAACP and equity task force member, brought up year-round schools and suggested “getting back on the movement or systematic plan where we might want year-round school like the charter school.”
The Chesapeake Public Charter School has an extended year schedule, usually starting a few weeks before other public schools in St. Mary’s, but having extra breaks throughout the school year.
Jeff Maher, the school system’s chief strategic officer, said that was good feedback to have for the calendar committee.
“We need to stop jamming everything in,” Janine Davis-Smith, assistant principal of Spring Ridge Middle School, said about the school year calendar. She added that equity should involve looking out for teachers and noted they shouldn’t have to choose between professional development or being in the classroom. Davis-Smith later volunteered to be on the school board’s calendar committee.
Dale Farrell, director of human resources, suggested the state allow teachers to have more flexibility when it comes to professional development days and have the ability to choose when they want to take a conscious discipline class, for example.
Davis-Smith described a situation when she was dealing with a student whose behavior reflected the trauma the student experienced. She said she did not know how to respond to the child at the time but added the training she later received gave her a better understanding.
The partnership group looked at lines in the policy like “be designed to create and maintain environments that are equitable, fair, safe, diverse and inclusive” and determined the environments should go beyond the schoolhouse and enter places in the community like the library.
“But I also see partnership in the home,” Davis-Smith said.
Charlottis Woodley, supervisor for Title I student, family and staff engagement, referenced a scene in the movie “Akeelah and the Bee” when the main character was practicing for the National Spelling Bee with not only her school and family but “with all members of the community.” She suggested they adopt the same model.
Walthour mentioned the YMCA, which community members have been working to bring to St. Mary’s, and its partnerships with schools. Superintendent Scott Smith suggested a PTA council could also help with these efforts.
The educational equity policy will be presented to the school board on Oct. 23. Its first reading will be at the Nov. 6 meeting. Two weeks later, on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., will be a chance for public comment in person or through a letter. And on Dec. 11, the school board plans to take action on the policy.
