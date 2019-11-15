A school system report given earlier this week addressed what the public’s tax dollars are going toward and what the students are getting in return.
School staff, county officials and community members gathered at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center on Wednesday for the annual State of Schools address, where the Superintendent Scott Smith spoke about this year’s theme — return on investment.
“We’re going to talk about how much education costs,” Smith said.
He outlined five categories the school system invests in: safety, engagement, support, challenges and health.
For safety, Smith highlighted the 750 cameras across the system, school resource officers in the secondary schools and threat assessment teams and policies. He said students are engaged through programs like the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council and the opportunities at the Forrest center. Students are supported through educational equity, conscious discipline and social/emotional learning, and challenged through dual enrollment and Advanced Placement classes. Smith said the return on investing in health results in mental health support, nutritious meals and wellness programs.
“So all of this takes money,” he said as the county commissioners sat front and center.
Smith played a video created by high schoolers who explain how the budget process works. Students in the video said the school system receives county, state, federal and grant money, and funding is based on the amount of students who are enrolled. They compared budgeting to balancing an allowance and used school supplies to represent what needs funding.
“Think about your backpack in kindergarten. … It’s probably smaller, it couldn’t hold much, so each year your textbooks got bigger and bigger and you needed more supplies like calculators and rulers,” Jianna Tillery of Great Mills High School explained in the video. “Your backpack needs to get bigger, just like the budget.”
Smith said of the quarter of a billion 2020 budget, 60% goes to salaries, 23% goes to fixed charges, 10% goes to contracted employees and the rest goes to supplies, transfers and other categories. The superintendent pointed out the majority goes to people.
“Is our investment paying off?” Smith asked rhetorically.
He showed standardized test scores have been better than the state’s averages and AP scores were higher than the world’s.
“We also closed gaps between our economically disadvantaged students,” Smith said about graduation rates, adding that gaps with African Americans have also started to shrink.
A panel comprised of the teacher of the year, the Washington Post teacher of the year and principal of the year answered a few questions Smith asked. Jennifer Cord, St. Mary’s teacher of the year and a fifth-grade teacher at White Marsh Elementary, said she forms relationships with her students.
“To me, relationships are first and the content comes second,” she said, adding that if students believe she cares about them then they are more likely to care about the content she teaches.
Tracy Harding, the Washington Post teacher of the year and Leonardtown High School teacher, talks about the rigor of college-level classes high schoolers take and the skills they gain from it.
“It’s stressful for them, I’m not going to lie,” she said. However, Harding said students will know how to deal with tough situations in the future because of it.
Mike Egan, principal of the year and principal at the Forrest center, talked about the center’s 99% completion rate over the course of six years and that career and technology education students graduate at a higher rate. He said students can become real industry certified, which makes them more marketable. They are also looking to have students participate in more apprenticeships so they can “earn while they learn.”
