After weeks of budget talk, the St. Mary’s school board approved the superintendent’s recommended school budget at almost $233 million.
“I commend Ms. McCourt and all the people in the finance department for all the work they do,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said Wednesday night, referring to Tammy McCourt, the school system’s finance officer. She added they make sure the board has all the current information.
The working fiscal 2021 proposed budget was $234.6 million but after a hearing, a reduction in anticipated state funding and a couple work sessions, it was dropped to $232.6 million.
Early on, the school system expected and requested to receive $113.1 million from the state of Maryland, but was only given $111.4 million.
“We [initially] shifted that request to county commissioners,” Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, said.
The original $113.8 million request to the county went up to $115.6 million. That’s $9.3 million more than the current year — a number few school officials were comfortable with.
The goal was to lessen the asking price to the county back down to $113 million, or $7 million more than the current year. Still high, Superintendent Scott Smith said at a Feb. 21 work session, but better. The superintendent said he had his staff “find items that could be addressed with this year’s money.”
They cut $2 million from different categories throughout the budget and were able to bring the county request down to $113.6 million, or $7.3 million more than the current year. “Still an exceptionally large ask to our county commissioners,” Smith said at last week’s work session.
At Tuesday’s county commissioner budget work session, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) told Smith that a $5 million increase more would be “a fair place to start.”
“I’d say be prepared to deal with $3.1 [million] too, because I don’t know if I’m at 5” million dollars more for the school system’s budget, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said after.
The budget consist of $84.6 million in the instructional salaries and wages category, $54 million in fixed charges, $20.1 million in transportation, $18.4 million in transportation and $18 million in operation of plant.
Some of the items recommended to remove from the budget and pay for later included a new special education social worker/behavioral mental health professional; operations of bus contracts, stipends, maintenance and the installation a GPS technology within the transportation department; evening high school and the after school programs; and the 10 new safety assistants that will be phased in a few at a time. School officials said some of those items would hopefully be funded through other savings.
Smith said in the past the public schools would receive a 4% increase annually from the county. But they have no seen that over the past five years. Instead, it has been 2% or less. The superintendent said the money to go back to go back to a higher percentage increase is there, but it’s a question of allocating the money.
The next step is for the county commissioners to view the school board’s recommended budget.
