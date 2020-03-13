St. Mary’s school board approved to spend more than $280,000 at Wednesday’s meeting through purchases of a new vehicle, an HVAC water chiller replacement and technology equipment.
When the consent agenda was approved at the March 11 meeting, so was the purchase of a Ford Escape hybrid for $26,273 for the Head Start program. Later in the morning meeting, they also approved $89,500 to replace a HVAC water chiller at Town Creek Elementary School, as well as a construction contingency of $12,500, and to spend more than $153,000 for data cabling and fiber, a firewall and core switches to improve the school system’s technology infrastructure.
Cathy Allen, vice president of the school board, told The Enterprise that Head Start employees often make home visits. “If we’re not providing them with transportation, then we have to look at mileage cost,” she said.
She added the school system also provides cars to pupil personnel and social workers who have to go to other sites or to the homes of students. And it makes more sense to provide the vehicles, she said, for insurance and gas purposes.
Although this purchase of the Ford was less than $50,000, school board approval was required because this vehicle was being purchased in addition to two new utility vans approved at the school board’s last meeting for $70,000.
A presentation by Steve Whidden, director of maintenance for the school system, requested to award a contract to City Wide Mechanical for the water chiller replacement. He said the repair for the 21-year-old unit will cost $65,000 but the replacement will cost nearly $90,000 and its life expectancy is between 15 and 25 years. Also, parts for the unit is hard to come by, he said.
Whidden went on to describe the positives of a new water chiller, like improved performance and reliability.
The work on the replacement is expected to last 90 days and can be completed by late May or early June. The unit has a three-year warranty and a five-year compressor warranty to include parts, labor and refrigerant.
The maintenance department received six bids for the project, but City Wide Mechanical pitched the lowest offer while fully meeting its requirements.
Board member Jim Davis asked why Whidden did not choose the contractor Calvert Controls, but Whidden said it was the “familiarity and experience in the past” that influenced him to hire City Wide Mechanical again. He added in the last 13 years, he hasn’t worked with Calvert Controls.
Davis also asked about what will chill the schools during the 90 days of renovation, and Whidden assured there would be a temporary unit, paid for by the operating budget, that the school can use.
David Howard, the director of information technology, wants to use a program called e-Rate that helps schools with communication costs by allowing reimbursement for eligible expenses.
With St. Mary’s public schools’ free and reduced meal eligibility, it’s given a 60% reimbursement.
Through the program, the IT department proposed a network infrastructure refresh that includes increasing some sites to 10 gigabits per second bandwidth for $56,050, replacing the network firewall to handle more external web services and secure connection to the internet for $238,437 and to replace the network core switches at the data centers for $77,290.
It would cost $371,777 but e-Rate covers around 60%, leaving the school system to pay $153,435.80 instead.
Howard told the board the firewall purchase is dependent on the department’s budget. It would cost them $100,100 with the 60% reduction.
“I hope that we will keep the firewall piece in there,” Allen said, and Howard agreed.
He said it would have some reoccurring costs, but Allen said the firewall was crucial.
Superintendent Scott Smith said over the past six years, the school system has invested “millions and millions” into technology and complimented the department on its work. He called them the “most brilliant technologists that I’ve seen in a system.”
