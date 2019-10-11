A St. Mary’s school official requested the authority to approve school easements be given to the superintendent.
Kim Howe, director of the department of capital planning, asked the school board on Wednesday if Superintendent Scott Smith could be the one to approve and sign the Maryland State Highway Administration easements to complete road and sidewalk improvements in front of public school facilities.
Howe said the approval would allow them to advance a project without delay.
The timing of approvals from the school board can affect construction projects, since the board only has two meetings a month. Instead of waiting for school board meetings, Howe wants the superintendent to have the power to sign off.
The board approved a similar agreement a decade ago allowing the superintendent at the time to sign off on a SMECO easement agreement. It allowed electrical service to current and future school buildings and prevented construction delays, Howe said.
“This would similarly allow the state highway [agency] to advance their project without delay,” she added.
Howe said the easements include temporary entry agreements, improvements to sidewalks, crosswalks and signal lights.
She said approved SHA easements happened at Great Mills High School in July 2018 and Leonardtown High School in August of this year. An easement at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School is now in progress.
Howe said the state was looking to do work in the same area and at the same time the school system was. “They were not aware at the time that we were doing a project as well,” Howe said. “So we’re in the process of coordinating that effort. It was just a timing issue that they got there before we did.”
“It streamlines the process greatly,” school board member Mary Washington said. And Howe agreed.
“I would just ask that if there are going to be projects … that go on in the front of any of our schools ... it’d be nice to have communication updates,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said, adding that in case anyone in the community asks them about it, they can answer. The school board approved the request.
