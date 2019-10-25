A school board member on Wednesday questioned the need for an educational equity policy for the St. Mary’s school system.
“I guess where I have a problem, we’re already doing many of the things you’re proposing now,” board member Jim Davis said.
Adrianne Dillahunt, the school system’s equity assurance coordinator, and Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer, showed the school board on Wednesday night their progress on developing a state-mandated educational equity policy. The goal is to create regulations that will ensure all students have opportunities to excel.
They spoke about the task force’s mission to create the policy and explained what equity means.
“Equity is action and equality is what you hope to achieve as a result of that action,” Dillahunt said.
“Do we really need to go through all these efforts if there are, in fact, no major inequities?” Davis asked.
Davis, 80, said he agrees the school system needs to do more, but compared it to the proposed Equal Rights Amendment that would give Americans the same rights regardless of sex. He said it was great but “these equal rights are already on the books.”
Cathy Allen, 63, vice chair of the school board, told Davis that while he may have thought equal rights was already in the books, it is not. Allen said she was told in the early 1970s she did not have a right to go to college because “I was taking a spot from a qualified man.”
Superintendent Scott Smith said going through with the policy is not only the right thing to do but it was mandated by the state. “We have persistent achievement gaps ever since we disaggregated our data,” he said, adding that other counties have the same issue.
Smith pointed out disparities in test scores, discipline data and attendance. Dillahunt added there are opportunity gaps as well.
Board member Rita Weaver, 56, suggested having more representation on the task force — a representative from the special education and economically disadvantaged communities, for example.
“I guess I just want to make sure we have a wide variety of different representation,” she said.
Maher agreed, and said they want to be as inclusive as possible.
Karin Bailey, school board chair, said what was missing from the presentation was a definition of “equity lens.”
The educational equity policy would “require that an equity lens be used in all staff recruiting, hiring, retention and promotion decisions” and “require that an equity lens be used in reviews of all staff [including administrators, teacher and instructional leader candidates], curriculum, pedagogy, professional learning, instructional materials and assessment design.
“The definitions have to be tailored to our school system,” Bailey said.
Bailey also agreed with Weaver about representation on the task force and suggested adding students to the group. She said the first requirement, “Be designed to create and maintain environments that are equitable, fair, safe, diverse and inclusive” could possibly set up everyone for failure, adding that it’s difficult to meet everyone’s needs all of the time.
Allen said it’s important to have these conversations and is looking forward to the next presentation.
The first reading of the policy draft will be during the Nov. 6 meeting. Two weeks later, on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., will be a chance for public comment in person or through a letter. And on Dec. 11, the school board plans to take action on the policy.
