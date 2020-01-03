The three members of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education whose seats are up for election this year said they absolutely plan to run again.
The candidate filing deadline is Friday, Jan. 24, and so far, Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, is the only candidate to file. Her fellow board members, Jim Davis and Mary Washington, said they both plan to file soon.
Allen was voted to continue her role as vice chair at a Dec. 11 school board meeting. She filed for reelection Oct. 11 and is running again for the board of education’s at large seat, seeking her sixth term overall. At one time, she had represented the Leonardtown/Hollywood area. The vice chair said she enjoys working with the current board.
“I think we each bring something important to the role,” she said. “We sometimes have our differences in how we approach something or how we feel about a particular topic, but I’m pleased that those conversations happen at the board table.”
Allen said being a school board member takes a lot of work.
“There are things to learn and study, there is a time commitment and I’d like to think that people are basically happy with the job I’m doing and open to me having another term,” she said. “I encourage anyone considering running, make sure to have a good understanding of the responsibilities, roles and time commitment.”
The 63-year-old said she will continue doing the work, doing her best and putting her best foot forward.
Davis, who is in his fourth year for his first term, has not filed yet as of Thursday morning, but plans to do so soon. After winning 62.6% of the vote, Davis was elected to the board November 2016 for the District 2 seat, representing Leonardtown and Hollywood areas.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed the challenges,” the 80-year-old said. “There’s more to do and I’m proud to be part of a very efficient and resourceful school system. I look forward running for another term.”
Washington, 67, has yet to file as well, but plans to seek her seventh term. She ran unopposed in 2016 for her District 4 seat, representing the Lexington Park area. She was a member of St. Mary’s first elected board of education in 1996, making her the longest-running school board member.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure equity, excellence, and enlightenment for all students, administrators, and staff,” Washington said in a text message. “I thank the citizens for voting for me in the past and humbly ask for their support again. I will continue to be accountable to you.”
In the only other county-specific race in this light ballot year of 2020, St. Mary’s circuit court judge candidacy position is also up for grabs but remains vacant, according to Maryland’s board of elections. Joseph M. Stanalonis, who was appointed as a circuit judge by the governor in December 2018, is eligible to file and is expected to do so. That elected term on the circuit bench is 15 years.
Maryland’s primary election date is April 28, 2020.
