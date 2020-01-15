St. Mary’s school board member Jim Davis still believes he has something to offer the school board. That’s why he filed for reelection on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Davis, who’s running for a second term for the District 2 seat representing the Leonardtown and Hollywood areas, said he is committed to the students and believes his skill set and background can help the administration in their operations of the schools.
“I still feel there’s still more I’d like to accomplish in the next four years, which will probably be my last term,” the Leonardtown resident said.
One of the accomplishments Davis would like to see is improvements in the history and civics courses for younger students.
He said “ample studies” show kids learning the subjects around 4 or 5 years old give them an advantage.
Davis has practiced engineering for 40 years and, during that time, helped design a number of universities and high schools around the country.
“I’m happy to report that Dr. [Jeff] Walker and his staff have done a stellar job in managing money and funds very efficiently,” he said about the assistant superintendent of supporting services for the county’s public school system.
The construction engineer said he works closely with Walker, who ensures the schools get quality engineering services and products that consistently give them the “best bang for the dollar.”
Davis said he’s not only an engineer, but an educator. He taught engineering and management at the College of Southern Maryland and has been a certified flight instructor with the Federal Aviation Administration for 50 years.
“And I’m happy to report I have never lost a student,” he said.
As a board member, Davis said he’s not afraid to ask difficult questions.
“If I have a concern I will raise a question no matter how sensitive it might be,” the 80-year-old said. “The important thing is to measure my votes, not my questions, but the way I vote.”
School board races are nonpartisan, so all candidates’ names will appear on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, and board member Mary Washington both filed to run for reelection, with no other candidates running against the school board members as of Monday morning. Allen is running again at large, while Washington represents the Lexington Park area.
The deadline to file as a candidate is Friday, Jan. 24, and Maryland’s primary election date is April 28. Early voting will be April 16 to 23.
