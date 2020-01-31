School board members looked line by line at each budget category Wednesday, questioning costs and the importance for some of the items in their proposed budget for next year.
A budget work session was held that afternoon to take a deeper look into the fiscal 2021 $234.6 million recommended budget. The budget grew close to $100,000 higher in the last two weeks after a few adjustments were made.
Superintendent Scott Smith made it clear he wants to prioritize the school employees and spoke about paying teachers near the same amount as neighboring counties “because a rising tide lifts all boats.” He said it was something they have been talking about for years.
He compared it to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office’s recent request for its salaries to align with deputies in Charles County, before that was denied by the St. Mary’s County commissioners.
“If comparing our teacher salaries with our neighbors, we’re still in a deficit,” Smith said.
He said new teachers with only a bachelor’s degree would make $2,000 more in Charles and over $3,000 more in Calvert. New teachers with a master’s degree make $51,300 in St. Mary’s, $53,258 in Charles and $54,000 in Calvert.
Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, went through the 13 categories of the budget, frequently pausing for questions and input from the board members.
Board member Rita Weaver questioned how often smart boards are used, and mentioned they’re expected to be used for IEP meetings. She said a parent called her on the way to the work session saying they were not used at her child’s meeting.
“I’m irritated at this point,” Weaver said. “If we’re not going to use the equipment then why are we paying for it.”
Scott Szczerbiak, director of special education, who was sitting in the audience, clarified that using smart boards is not a policy but it is encouraged. Dave Howard, the director of information technology, mentioned the smart boards are close to 10 years old and they are looking to purchase interactive panels to replace them.
The textbooks and instructional supplies category has a $566,476 budget request, a 15% increase from last year.
Weaver also questioned whether Naviance, a college and career readiness program adopted by the schools, was being used. She referenced an October school board meeting when they asked to see how often the students were using it.
“I’d like to see that before we choose funding it,” Weaver said.
Naggena Ohri, the student board member, recalled a Naviance presentation at her high school. And Cheryl Long, director of student services, who was in the audience, came forward to say emails were sent to parents who have not yet used it.
Smith said parents who still haven’t accessed it by February will be contacted individually.
After ideas floated on how to advertise it, Long announced that 2,196 college applications were competed through Naviance. Smith said there are about 1,200 seniors in St. Mary’s public schools.
The program falls under the student personnel services category that has a $169,131 total requested budget, a 13.4% increase from last year’s. The special education department is requesting $777,082, a 4% increase from last year.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, asked if the department is seeing more students. Szczerbiak said the number of students is the same but the number of services per student is increasing.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the school system’s headquarters in Leonardtown, and the next work session will be on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews