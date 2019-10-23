A school board member is seeking her sixth term to serve the students and staff of St. Mary’s public schools.
Cathy Allen, 63, filed for reelection for the board of education’s at-large seat on Oct. 11, and said through the last 19 years she has been able to be an effective advocate on the local and state level.
When considering whether to run again, the current vice chair of St. Mary’s school board said she asked herself, “Am I still making a positive difference in this community and this school system?”
The candidate said she can still point to few recent examples where she has made a difference, like the work she’s done on Maryland Association of Boards of Education, or MABE.
She and other members of the organization were reviewing a draft of the Kirwan Commission’s funding formulas, an initiative to provide funding and policy reform over multiple years to Maryland pubic schools, when Allen said she noticed there was not a finance person at the table.
“So I was able to convince the majority of members of the legislation committee into putting a finance person on that body,” she said. “It’s the experience I had to recognize potential ramifications, being able to convince my peers that this is something we need to do.”
She recalled another time when 95% of a committee with doctors and health department officials wanted to move forward with requiring a new vaccine. She said she reminded the committee that it was expensive, not yet approved across the board, and the disease the inoculation would prevent was not transmissible through normal contact in school. The former critical care nurse said 95% of the committee flipped to be against the vaccine.
Allen said she was able to find a “way to help others see the consequences brought forward as a possibility and yet be able to pull them back.”
The deadline to file for election is Jan. 24, 2020, and Maryland’s primary election date is April 28, 2020.
The terms for school board members Mary Washington (Lexington Park district) and Jim Davis (Leonardtown/Hollywood district) are also set to expire next year.
