St. Mary’s certified school employees and support staff are one step closer to receiving higher salaries thanks to a successful negotiation process that could cost more than $18 million over the next four years, counting step increases for years of service.
The St. Mary’s school board reached a tentative four-year agreement on Feb. 20 with the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, or EASMC, according to a late Monday afternoon press release.
“I am extremely pleased with the process and the outcome in light of available resources,” Liz Purcell Leskinen, Maryland’s State Education Association’s UniServ director and EASMC chief negotiator, told The Enterprise through text. “Dr. Jeff Walker, the SMCPS chief negotiator, did an excellent job of respecting and seeking to understand the needs of our members. We are also grateful to Dr. [Scott] Smith and the Board of Education for their ongoing commitment to making people a priority. Of course, I remain hopeful that one day our schools can be funded at a level commensurate with the wealth of our county so that we can afford the resources necessary to address the significant needs of all children.”
She said this is only the second time in the history of collective bargaining in St. Mary’s a four-year agreement has been reached.
“It frees all of us on our primary mission and yet also protects the wealth of positive conditions previously bargained, including health care benefits,” she said. “At the same time, this agreement also enables salary openers should the Blueprint for Maryland or nay other legislation require compensation greater than that already negotiated.”
The agreement consists of an annual salary improvement for all bargaining unit employees and an annual step progression on the salary scales for each year of the agreement.
For fiscal 2021, they negotiated a 1% salary scale adjustment, which would cost around $1.2 million, and for fiscal 2022, a 1.75% increase and for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, a 2% increase each year.
The tentative agreement also includes step increases each year for employees based on years of service.
That costs the school system about $2.5 million per year, a St. Mary’s public school official said this week.
Last week the school board approved sending a $232 million recommended budget to the county commissioners for their approval.
The contract also includes improved extra pay for extra duty compensation, enhancements to course tuition reimbursement including improvements that encourage non-teachers to earn their professional teaching credential, an extension of the new contract language through June 2024 and an added deductible health insurance plans to retiree options.
Jill Morris, president of EASMC, told The Enterprise that the agreement was not yet finalized. The next step is to take what was proposed to EASMC employees and have union members vote whether to ratify the contract.
“We’ve never historically not accepted a contract,” she said.
Morris said the ratification meeting date has not been scheduled yet, but they are hoping to have it this month.
“This agreement continues to move us toward a competitive and fair pay scale for our teachers and support staff,” Superintendent Scott Smith said in a press release. “It also ensures benefits that meet our employees’ needs and invests in their professional growth. A four-year agreement allows us to forecast costs and budget accordingly so we can meet our future commitments. For our staff, knowing what they will earn for the next four years is reassuring and something people who work with children deserve.”
