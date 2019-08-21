As 460 students kicked off the start of a new school year at Chesapeake Public Charter School last Wednesday, officials tweaked the draft of the school’s renewal contract.
“We started almost a year ago with the negotiation process,” Kelly Hall, the executive director of supplemental school programs, said at the Aug. 14 school board meeting, which also happened to be the first day of classes for the region’s sole public charter school. “You can see that it was a very robust process.”
Board members and school officials went over the multi-page, five-year contract to make changes and clarifications during the meeting as students returned to school from summer break.
The first change came from a paragraph in Section 2.9 of the contract, which states: “The Alliance shall be responsible for the selection and implementation of curriculum which shall be in alignment with the State of Maryland standards. The Charter School Director will share, and will answer any questions concerning the Charter School’s curriculum decisions with the SMCPS’ designee, curriculum director, and content supervisors.”
Karin Bailey, the school board chair, said she had concerns with the wording in the second sentence calling it “soft language.”
“We would prefer that wording be changed to ‘the director shall’” since the board and school system have an open communication relationship with the charter school.
Cathy Allen, the school board’s vice chair, said changing the language is their best effort to memorialize the work they’ve done in the past few years and ensure the work continues.
“We want to make sure that this shares our expectations from both sides,” she said.
Superintendent Scott Smith also agreed with the word change. “I think ultimately just having the balance of the language could be effective,” Smith said.
Board member Rita Weaver commented on the performance review section of the contract. “I would like to see the audits on your website,” she said. Weaver added she’s heard numerous people ask questions about the number of students and teachers and how much the school is being funded. She said people would benefit seeing that information on the site.
Merrie Beth Nauman, the chair of the Chesapeake Charter School Alliance, a board of parents that has some school oversight, said she would want those numbers to be presentable for the public to understand. “Putting these reports there is one thing,” she said. “But putting them in a way that’s actually readable to the public eye is another.”
Allen said she sees performance reviews as test scores. “For me, it’s more ‘how are the students performing based on all that you’re doing for them,’” she said. “Are you maintaining the success that you’ve shown?”
Angela Funya, the charter school’s education director, said an addendum to the school’s charter was made three years ago, which allowed them to expand the number of students, which was capped at two classes per grade, 20 students per classroom. The school is now adding a third class to each grade, one year at a time.
Weaver asked how many students who are economically disadvantaged are currently enrolled. Funya said 16%, or 9% higher than they were three years ago. The goal is to increase by 3% every year.
Through the lottery student selection process there were 102 students who applied for free and reduced-price meals out of 573 applications, or close to 18%, according to Nauman, who added that 13% of those applications were accepted.
“When you attract them, are you able to retain them?” Allen asked about the economically disadvantaged students.
“So far so good,” Funya responded, adding that they would need to look at each student to see how long they stayed. She added there are a “variety of reasons” students leave.
Weaver pointed out that finding those reasons could help figure out the best ways to prevent it from happening, for example transportation issues.
Allen noted the contract now allows residents outside the county to participate in the lottery after establishing residency, but it did not clearly state the repercussions for failing to do so.
Funya said the rationale behind it was to make it flexible for military families looking to apply before they have moved to the county. But they have to be a county resident by registration or they will lose their spot, later adding families have a window of about four to five months to enter the lottery.
“We want to make sure that’s communicated to them,” Allen said.
Funya talks challenges and expectations
Funya told The Enterprise that the charter school is on its “back-to-basic mode” and focusing on what makes it different — like its focus in music and art. She also expects her staff to participate in professional development “with respect to social and emotional learning.”
One of the challenges the education director said the school faces is managing growth. Maryland’s department of education reports the charter school had 416 students attend in May 2018 — they’ve since grown by 42 more students. Funya added they are also managing the construction of a new music room and media center.
Complaints among charter school parents spewed during the first week when the pickup and dropoff car lines were congested. Funya said the small lot gives them limited opportunities to change the car lines but they are “managing the best we can with the constraints that were given to us.” She said the first few days of school were challenging, but the rest the traffic slowed down the rest of the week.
“We’re just looking forward to another great five years,” Funya said.
