School officials continued to critique the educational equity policy with a work session after Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Jeff Maher, St. Mary’s school system’s chief strategic officer, and equity assurance coordinator Adrianne Dillahunt once again presented the drafted policy with updates based on the board’s suggestions two weeks ago. It is state policy to now establish equity as a priority in public school systems, and each district should create an equity policy that will be reviewed every three years.
Board member Rita Weaver commented on the amount of administration officials on the 28-member equity task force that consists of community partners, school representatives and school system staff. She suggested bringing on students from the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council, or SSLAC.
“I know you don’t want to get the group too big,” Weaver said, adding there should be more teachers from elementary, middle and high schools, as well as psychologists, paraeducators and media specialists.
Maher said he is bringing the policy to SLACC and “certainly getting their input on the work moving forward.” He also mentioned the work is not complete when it comes to equity and is only getting started.
Dillahunt read the drafted policy statement and defined the terms the statement uses.
“Educational equity” is defined as “the process ensuring every student has access to the opportunities, resources and educational rigor they need throughout their educational career to maximize academic success and social/emotional well-being and to view each student’s individual characteristics as valuable.”
Maher said the definition was taken straight from the Code of Maryland Regulations, or COMAR, which has its own equity policy and definitions.
Superintendent Scott Smith questioned the word “maximize. That is a very much loaded word,” he said. And Weaver called it “subjective.” Maher suggested using the word “promote” instead.
The term “equity lens” was defined as “a process through which programs, practices, decisions, or actions, are reviewed to ensure the impact on all students is addressed, with a strategic focus on marginalized student groups.”
Karin Bailey, school board chair, did not agree with the use of the word “ensure. To me, ensure means a very finite solution to a problem,” she said. Bailey suggested adding the word “identify” in the definition to make sure all factors are considered.
“This acts like we have not done any of this ever,” Allen said about the policy.
She referenced the sentence in the draft that states “In order to achieve this purpose, the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County (the board) will invest in our students, staff, families, and communities, by means of equitable strategies that are intentional, systematic, sustained, collaborative, inclusive, and focused on high quality teaching and learning.”
Allen pointed out the word “will” suggests they have not been doing this before.
Maher asked if it would help changing the tenses of that sentence. “To me it would,” Allen answered.
Smith asked how everyone feels about adopting COMAR’s policy, but Bailey was for the board creating its own.
“Everyone’s about local board control. Let’s test it,” she said.
Allen also noted that COMAR didn’t define “opportunity gap” another reason why they should create their own.
Board member Mary Washington, disagreed and said they should follow COMAR since it’s the law.
“We have a right to change what’s been written if it meets,” Allen said, before Washington interrupted. “If it meets, why change it?” Washington asked about COMAR’s definitions and policies.
“I don’t think any of the changes are earth shattering,” Bailey added.
Allen added the changes do not go against COMAR’s policy and suggested the definitions are “reasonable and specific to our locality.” The vice chair said when the state board of education created the COMAR policy, they did not have conversations about the draft like they are doing.
“I know this has been a lot of work,” Allen said to Dillahunt and Maher.
Washington suggested they include Ed Law, the school system’s general counsel, when they update the draft.
Board member Jim Davis, who was not at this week’s meeting, questioned last month the need for an equity policy “if there are, in fact, no major inequities?”
The equity policy will be presented again on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., for a chance for public comment in person or through a letter. And on Dec. 11, the school board plans to take action on the policy.
The school board also held a work session on a threat assessment policy and definitions stemmed from the 2018 Safe to Learn Act. The draft states “To establish procedures for the assessment and intervention with individuals whose behavior poses a threat to the safety of school staff and/or students.”
Bailey suggested adding the threat assessment team will work with local law enforcement to the policy.
