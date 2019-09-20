A paraeducator at Lexington Park Elementary raised her hand toward the end of a St. Mary’s public schools town hall Wednesday night with a question that was not meant to offend teachers.
She asked what the school system does about teachers lacking in instruction — especially in classes that are graduation requirements. Jena Eschenbrenner said the teachers and principals of her three children are amazing, but “all teachers aren’t going to be home run hitters.”
“My daughter’s struggl[ed] with Algebra I at the middle school,” Eschenbrenner later told The Enterprise about the class the girl took last school year. She added that her daughter used to get all A’s, but she and a few of her classmates received low scores in the math class at Esperanza Middle School.
According to Eschenbrenner, overall letter grades in the class did not match pass rates on state standardized tests last year in that subject at that school.
School officials gathered on stage inside the Great Mills High School auditorium at the town hall earlier this week to have a panel discussion about how to support students socially, emotionally, behaviorally, academically and through equity.
The audience had the chance to write their questions on notecards or raise their hand to ask. Superintendent Scott Smith answered Eschenbrenner’s question by saying school officials monitor data that tracks students’ behaviors and grades and intervene if necessary. He later added that he hopes the issue was brought to an administrator’s attention.
Eschenbrenner, who raised concerns about the county’s dress code last year, said she already spoke to school officials about the problem. However, she has yet to see anything change. She did believe the school system could do more to address the problem by providing a one-hour lunch so students can take advantage of tutoring.
“What are you going to do to support the kids?” she asked.
One way Rebecca Schou, the principal at Lexington Park Elementary, said they support students is with a “responsive classroom.” Her staff created a “full set of practices teachers use to create an environment to allow students to flourish,” she said.
It includes modeling the behavior a teacher expects of a student, practicing positive language, having morning meetings where everyone can share news and announcements and ending with closing circles where students can come together and reflect on the day.
During the panel discussion, Janice Walthour, a member of St. Mary’s NAACP and former public school teacher, asked if there is a social skills curriculum teachers follow that can address conflict resolutions. Smith referenced a conscious discipline program George Washington Carver Elementary School adopted and said they did not report a suspension all year.
After the panel discussion, Adrianne Dillahunt, the school system’s equity assurance coordinator, presented a draft plan the equity task force came up with and asked for community input through a feedback form passed out before the meeting.
“The Board of Education of St. Mary’s County will invest in our students, staff, families and communities, by means of equitable strategies that are: intentional, systemic, sustained, collaborative, inclusive and focused on high-quality teaching and learning,” the policy draft states.
The community can also fill out a feedback form online at https://tinyurl.com/EquityTownHall. Smith said he hopes the policy can be presented to the school board for approval this fall.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first in a series of monthly town halls the school system plans to have. The next will address drug awareness and prevention on Oct. 15 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.
